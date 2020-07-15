scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result through Umang app, DigiLocker, IVRS

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: Here's how to check your CBSE Class 10 results using DigiLocker, UMANG app, and IVRS. 

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 15, 2020 10:07:03 am
karresults.nic.in, kseeb, karantala sslc result, karnataka PU result, karantaka sslc result, education news, india result How to check CBSE class 10 and 12 results on Umang app, DigiLocker (Representational image)

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 10 result later in the day today. Students awaiting the result can visit official websites cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in to check their marks. In addition to official websites, students will also be able to check their result on apps such as UMANG and DigiLocker.

Lakhs of students will check their result by logging in to websites like cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in which increases the chances of these sites crashing or slowing down.

To avoid such a scenario students can download UMANG or DigiLocker app on their smartphone to check their results. However, students who don’t have access to a smartphone can check their CBSE Class 10 result through an interactive voice response system (IVRS).

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE updates

Here’s how to check your CBSE Class10 results using DigiLocker, UMANG app, and IVRS.

Check CBSE Class 10 result using DigiLocker

CBSE will provide students with their marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate digitally this time. This will be a part of ‘Parinam Manjusha’ integrated with the DigiLocker app. CBSE will send DigiLocker account credentials to students via SMS on their registered mobile number.

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Live: Check updates in Hindi

Check CBSE Class 10 result using UMANG app

The UMANG app is available on both Android and iOS. Students will need to download the app first and then open and click on the mark sheet tab displayed on the home screen. To check the result students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Check CBSE Class 10 result via IVRS

For students who don’t have access to smartphone, CBSE will provide results through interactive voice response system (IVRS). CBSE is yet to reveal the phone number for IVRS. The number will be revealed before the results are announced.

