How to change background during a Microsoft Teams call

Microsoft Teams is leaving no stones unturned to polish its platform and compete with other video calling platforms such as Zoom, Skype, Google Meet, and more. The platform recently added new features for replacing messy room backgrounds with virtual ones. The feature works quite similar to Zoom’s virtual background option.

Microsoft Teams custom background effects are now available for all users globally. Users will be able to customize their background by uploading their own pictures or choosing one of the collections of backgrounds available online. Unlike the competition, Microsoft Teams is getting creative with collections of backgrounds it offers to the users.

These backgrounds can be easily downloaded and then uploaded to Teams and used during video calls. Microsoft currently offers a wide array of background collections ranging from the Xbox collection to collection supporting the LGBTQI+ community. Let’s take a look at how Microsoft Teams users will be able to change a real background to a virtual one during a call.

How to change Microsoft Teams background

–To start with, first, join a meeting by downloading the Microsoft Teams app or use the desktop version of the platform. You will be able to join a meeting after entering the meeting code provided by the host of the meeting.

–During the meeting, you will need to click on the three-dot menu button in the bottom bar and select the background effects option there.

–You will get to see ‘Background settings’ menu with custom backgrounds and Blur options.

–Then click on the background to select it first followed by the Preview button to get a preview of that background. You will be able to try out different backgrounds before actually applying it.

–Lastly, to apply the selected background first select it and then click on the Apply button.

In addition to background photos, Microsoft Teams also allows users to add video as background. If you don’t want to add a photo or video to the background just blur it by simply enabling the Video Blur Toggle option. Just click on Show background effects > click on Blur option > select it > Apply it.

