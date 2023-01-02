How to book COVID-19 booster dose via Aarogya Setu app

Amidst the surge in Coronavirus in China, a lot of countries, including India are taking strict precautionary measures and recommending people take the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In India, one can easily visit a govt or private hospital and take a booster dose. Similarly, one can also book the same via the Aarogya Setu app.

Aarogya Setu is an app from Govt of India, which can be used to access the vaccination certificate and can be used for booking the slot for coronavirus vaccination. Not just the booster dose, one can also book a slot for the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Aarogya Setu app, and here is how to do it.

You need a phone number that is linked to your Aadhaar to schedule the booster dose. You need a phone number that is linked to your Aadhaar to schedule the booster dose.

Do note that, you need to have an Aadhaar number and a phone number linked to your Aadhaar for this to work. Download the Aarogya Setu app on your Android smartphone or an iPhone and log in and authenticate using the phone number that is linked to your Aadhaar.

Once you are in the Aarogya Setu app, you can access COVID-19 vaccination certificates. To book a booster dose on the Aarogya Setu app, click on the icon on the top of your screen that says Vaccination.

Again, if you are taking your first jab, you can either register as a new user. Else, log in to your existing Cowin account using your phone number by verifying your time password.

You can select the nearest vaccination centre using the pin code on the Aarogya Setu app. You can select the nearest vaccination centre using the pin code on the Aarogya Setu app.

Click on the booster dose schedule now option. Within this, you can either go for free or paid booster dose vaccination. Next, choose your state and district or use your pin code and date to find a vaccination centre. You can select your nearest hospital for the COVID-19 booster dose vaccination and visit the place to get your booster dose as per the schedule.

COVID-19 booster dose FAQs

Is the COVID-19 booster dose available for free?

Advertisement

Yes, you can get COVID 19 booster dose for free at select locations across the country

Do I need the Aarogya Setu app to get the COVID-19 booster dose?

No, you can directly visit a vaccination centre and get your booster jab.

Do I need an Aadhaar card to get a booster dose?

Yes, you will need an Aadhaar card to get your third COVID-19 shot

How and where to download the booster dose vaccination certificate?

Advertisement