How to get e-pass/movement pass for interstate travel: State-wise details

With the announcement of lockdown 4.0, the government of India has eased the interstate movement. If there’s an emergency and you want to visit your home town by road you will need an e-pass for it. Basically, to cross state-borders you will require an e-pass. If you have a flight to catch and need to travel from Noida to Delhi Airport or from Gurgaon to Airport you will not be required to get an e-pass as your flight ticket will work on its behalf. Read here for more details.

How do you apply for an e-pass? What’s the procedure for your state? Here’s a state-wise breakdown on how you can get an e-pass for entering a certain state.

How to get e-pass for Delhi

If you want to visit Delhi from your current state you’re living in, head over to https://covidpass.egovernments.org/requester-dashboard/register website, fill out the details including organization name, GSTIN ID, State, Name and some more. After entering the details click on the Register option at the bottom of the page. Then login with the email ID, password and State and apply for an e-pass. If you which to enter Delhi you can also head to this link to apply for an e-pass or movement pass.

How to get e-pass for Maharashtra

To visit Maharastra head over to https://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/ website to get an e-pass. After opening the website you will need to enter details such as name, state coming from and so on. You will need to keep a scanned copy of the documents handy, After successful submission of the application, a reference number will be generated and you must take a note of it and track the application status. While traveling you must ensure to keep a soft/hard copy of the e-pass and show it when asked at the state borders.

How to get e-pass for West Bengal

To get an e-pass for West Bengal you will need to head to the https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org/ website. After opening the website, you will need to login with your credentials, fill the online application form, you will then receive the QR code enabled exemption on your registered phone number or email ID, you can download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

How to get e-pass for Uttar Pradesh

If you want to enter the state of Uttar Pradesh and require an e-pass for it head over to http://www.newstelecom.info/2016/08/way-to-use-jio-4g-sim-in-3g-phone/. After opening the website on your PC or smartphone, first login to the website and then click on Apple for e-pass and enter all details and then the OTP that you receive on your registered mobile number or email ID. After completing the application process you will need to wait for the e-pass to be issued via email or SMS. You can download the e-pass on your phone and show It at the state border when asked.

How to get e-pass for Haryana

To enter Haryana visit https://saralharyana.gov.in/ website. Similar to all other e-pass applications, enter your details on the website, make sure to enter the right contact information as the e-pass will be issued via a SMS or email. Ensure to carry your e-pass at all times in the state you don’t live. You can download the e-pass on your phone and show It at the state border when asked.

How to get e-pass for Karnataka

To get an e-pass for Karnataka you will need to head to the https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org/ website. After opening the website, you will need to login with your credentials, fill the online application form, you will then receive the QR code enabled exemption on your registered phone number or email ID, you can download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

How to get e-pass for Tamil Nadu

To visit Tamil Nadu head over to https://epasskki.info/ to get an e-pass. After opening the website you will need to enter details such as name, state coming from and so on. After successful submission of the application, a reference number will be generated and you must take a note of it and track the application status. While traveling you must keep a soft/hard copy of the e-pass and show it when asked at the state borders.

How to get e-pass for Andhra Pradesh

To get an e-pass for Andhra Pradesh you must visit head to the https://coronapass.kolkatapolice.org/ website. After opening the website, you will need to login with your credentials, fill the online application form, and then receive the QR code enabled exemption on the mobile number or email ID. You can download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

How to get e-pass for Assam

To enter Assam you will need to fill this form first and then enter the details including your name, state you are coming from and so on. You will then receive the QR code enabled exemption on the mobile number or email ID. Ensure to download the e-pass and when asked at the state border show it. You must carry all your documents as well in case they need to be verified.

How to get e-pass for Bihar

To get an e-pass to visit Bihar you will need to visit https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/resources/homePage/10/loginEnglish.htm. After opening the website, you will need to login with your credentials, fill the online application form, you will then receive the QR code enabled exemption on your registered phone number or email ID, you can download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

How to get e-pass for Chattisgarh

Unlike other states, Chattisgarh has an app for people to apply for e-pass to enter the state. Download the app from this link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allsoft.corona, register yourself with the app by adding your details, and then login with your credentials, fill the online application form. You will then receive the QR code enabled exemption on your registered phone number or email ID, you must ensure to download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

How to get e-pass for Jharkhand

To get an e-pass to visit Jharkhand you will need to visit http://164.100.59.117/public/pan_reg.php. You will need to login with your credentials, fill the online application form, you will then receive the QR code enabled exemption on your registered phone number or email ID, you can download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

How to get e-pass for Madhya Pradesh

If you want to visit the state of Madha Pradesh visit https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/applyepass.aspx?q=apply. After opening the website you will need to login with your details, fill the online application form, you will then receive the QR code enabled exemption on your registered phone number or email ID, you can download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

How to get e-pass for Odisha

To get an e-pass to visit Odisha you will need to visit https://covidpass.egovernments.org/requester-dashboard/register. You will need to login with your details such as name and more, fill the online application form. You will then receive the QR code enabled exemption on the phone number or email ID provided, you can download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

How to get e-pass for Punjab

If you want to visit the state of Punjab visit https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19/applyepass.aspx?q=apply. After opening the website you will need to login with your details, fill the online application form, you will then receive the QR code enabled exemption on your registered phone number or email ID, you can download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

How to get e-pass for Rajasthan

You will need to visit https://epass.rajasthan.gov.in/login website if you want to enter the state of Madha Pradesh. First you will be required to login with your details, fill the online application form, post which you will receive the QR code enabled exemption on the registered phone number or email ID. You can download the pass and show it when asked at the state border.

