Oppo 125W SuperVOOC flash charge has 5 layers of protection – how the tech works

To meet the growing energy consumption requirements among smartphone users, Oppo upgraded to the 125W SuperVOOC charging technology earlier this month. “Our latest SuperVOOC line-up provides consumers with an ‘on-the-go charging’ experience with proper safety,” Tasleem Arif, vice-president and R&D Head, OPPO India told indianexpress.com in an email interaction.

Fast charging has been one of Oppo’s USPs ever since it developed its VOOC flash charging technology with the Find 7 in 2014. Four years later, VOOC flash charging was upgraded to 50W SuperVOOC that enables phones to be fully charged in 35 minutes. Followed by 65W SuperVOOC2.0 flash charging technology in October 2019 that charges a 4000mAh battery fully in 30 minutes. The latest 125W SuperVOOC which uses direct charging technology can charge a 4000mAh battery up to 41 per cent in just 5 minutes and fully charge in 20 minutes.

To ensure safety while charging at high voltage, the VOOC flash charging system implements five layers of protection with all nodes, including the adapter, USB cable, mobile phone, and battery, and protected by specialised chips. At each node, these chips check whether the voltage and current levels are within permissible limits, whenever there is a deviation from normal limits detected by one of the nodes, the current is switched off immediately, Arif explained.

“We have also added 10 new temperature sensors and a 128-bit high-strength encryption algorithm to make the charger safer,” he added.

Oppo has customized a battery safety monitoring chip to monitor in real-time whether the battery in the smartphone is damaged by external forces when in use. For the new charging tech, Oppo has significantly improved power density properties in order to effectively reduce charging time while simultaneously not increasing the size of the charger.

The 125W SuperVOOC charging tech is compatible with previous SuperVOOC and VOOC flash charge protocols and also supports mainstream protocols including 65W PD and 125W PPS. The 125W flash charge has undergone a comprehensive hardware architecture upgrade and can support a charging scheme of up to 20V 6.25A.

Besides charging technology, Oppo is investing in innovating in multiple arenas including camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, payments, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and gaming and few more. Around 100 patent has already been filed by Oppo’s Hyderabad R&D centre this year.

For Oppo, India is an integral market as it aims to drive innovation locally through R&D centres and deliver a seamless smartphone experience to consumers. “We are making heavy investments in areas such as manufacturing and R&D to create an ecosystem in all directions and strengthen our commitment towards India. We are committed to building in India for India,” Arif noted.

“Our R&D centre in Hyderabad is focused on gaining deeper insights about Indian consumers and markets thereby building India centric innovations and customised product offerings,” he added.

