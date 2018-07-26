Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

How Facebook’s $124 Billion Rout Could Rewrite History Books

Facebook shares tumbled as much as 20 percent in New York as sales and user growth disappointed investors

By: Bloomberg | Published: July 26, 2018 10:10:17 pm
facebook, facebook shares drop, Mark Zuckerberg, facebook stocks, Facebook Inc, intel, exxon mobil, facebook revenue, technology news, social media Facebook shares tumbled as much as 20 percent in New York as sales and user growth disappointed investors (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Facebook has racked up plenty of milestones in its pioneering journey. Now the social-media giant has added another one that it would have rather avoided: the biggest stock-market wipeout in American history. Shares tumbled as much as 20 percent in New York on Thursday as sales and user growth disappointed investors. This translates to a $124 billion decline in market capitalization, which is the largest ever loss of value in one day for a U.S. traded company.

Also Read- Mark Zuckerberg loses $16.8 billion in a snap as Facebook plunges

The following is a look at some of history’s other notable one-day share slams, considering American firms that were worth at least $150 billion in any year over the past decade. Back in the depths of the tech bust, Intel Corp. lost about $91 billion on one September day in 2000. Exxon Mobil Corp., already reeling from the financial crisis and recession in October 2008, lost $53 billion one wretched Wednesday that month. And the slowest profit growth at Apple Inc. in 10 years triggered a loss of almost $60 billion on January 24, 2013. Facebook had declined as much as 24 percent in Wednesday’s after-hours session.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement