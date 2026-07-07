How Chinese researchers just mapped human brain 478 times faster than an NVIDIA A100

Chinese researchers have developed an AI chip capable of reconstructing complex brain structures in real time.(Image for representation: Magnific)

Chinese researchers have developed a new artificial intelligence chip capable of reconstructing complex brain structures in real time, a breakthrough that could accelerate the diagnosis of brain diseases, neurosurgery, and the development of brain-computer interfaces.

According to the research team, the chip can map the brain’s folded cortex in under half a second while delivering performance up to 478 times faster than NVIDIA’s A100 GPU for the same task.

The study, conducted by researchers from Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was published in the journal Science.

Chip combines memory and computing

The newly developed 40-nanometre computing chip integrates an artificial neural network directly into its hardware using a computing-in-memory architecture.