scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 30, 2021
MUST READ

How Apple is gaining smartphone customers during a chip shortage

Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies due to its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with chip vendors even though iPhone 13 production hit a snag.

By: Reuters |
October 30, 2021 9:40:41 am
apple, chip shortage, iphone, chip Shortage, Apple, Apple supply chain, Tim Cook, Apple CEO, Apple sales, apple profit, tech news, Indian expressHow Apple is gaining smartphone customers during a chip shortage (Image Source: AP)

Apple Inc is eating into its rivals’ smartphone market share as the iPhone maker navigates through a global chip crunch better than other mobile phone makers, according to data providers.

Higher iPhone shipments helped Apple gain at least 3% market share in global smartphones in the third quarter, even as overall shipments shrunk by about 6% due to the chip shortage, according to data from market research firms Counterpoint, IDC and Canalys.

Given how closely tech companies guard smartphone sales data, the shipment figures are the best indication of who customers prefer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We are expecting another massive quarter for Apple and our expectation is they’ll take a similar 20% shipment share in calendar year Q4,” Counterpoint analyst Tarun Pathak said.

Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies due to its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with chip vendors even though iPhone 13 production hit a snag due to factory closures in Asia and high demand in the second half of the year.

“Shortages are worst at the low-end, so Apple is less exposed than many of its competitors because it skews heavily toward premium,” Ben Stanton, analyst at Canalys, told Reuters.

The shipments of pricier phones drove revenue to a record $100 billion in the third quarter, according to Counterpoint. The Cupertino, California-based company’s supply prowess was displayed in China, where it posted a staggering 83 percent annual sales growth last quarter, remaining one of top choices for big spenders in the world’s second-largest economy.

Apple increased shipments in the third quarter, while market leader Samsung Electronics and rival Xiaomi Corp saw a drop as customers were lured by the price cuts to the iPhone 12 series and the faster processor and bigger camera in the latest iPhone 13 devices.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 30: Latest News

Advertisement