scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

How an iPhone 14 saved a man’s life in Alaska

Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature recently saved a man's life who was stuck in a rural part of Alaska, USA.

iPhone 14 ,iPhone 14 satellite connectivity, iPhone 14 satellite sos feautureThe Satellite Emergency SOS feature was rolled out with the iOS 16.1 update. (Express Photo)

With the iOS 16.1 update, Apple introduced a new feature called Emergency SOS via Satellite. Compatible with iPhone 14 series phones, it lets users contact emergency services in areas with no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.

According to a recent report by MacRumors, a man recently put the feature to test when he was stranded in a rural part of the state of Alaska. On December 1,  Alaska State Troopers said they received a message that a man, who was travelling by a snow machine from Noorvik to Kotzebue was stuck in a remote location with no cellular connectivity.

The Apple Emergency Response Center team said they worked with local authorities and rescue teams along with the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinator and sent several volunteers to the GPS coordinates received by Apple when the man sent the SOS message.

Soon after, rescue authorities found him pretty close to where he shared his location. The man was successfully rescued and had no injuries. While Apple said satellite connectivity might not be available in places where the latitude is above 62 degrees, the feature worked without any hiccups in Noorvik and Kotzebue, which are close to 69-degree latitude.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for changePremium
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for change
Also Read |Apple highlights accessibility features for users with disabilities in powerful new ad campaign

The troopers who saved the man said they were ‘impressed with the accuracy and completeness of information included in the initial alert’. The Emergency Satellite via SOS feature is currently available for all iPhone 14 series owners and can be used in locations with no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Apple has said that the feature will be free to use for the first two years, but is yet to give any information on how much it will cost after that. While satellite connectivity is currently limited to North America, it will soon be available in other countries like France, Ireland, Germany and UK among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 01:27:16 pm
Next Story

8-year-old school kid, bus driver die in accident with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close