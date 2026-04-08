How accurate are Google’s AI overviews?

A recent analysis of AI Overviews found they were accurate approximately 9 out of 10 times. (Image: New York Times)

In 2024, Google started giving artificial intelligence-generated answers prime placement at the top of its search results page. The new product, AI Overviews, helped transform Google from a curator of information into a publisher.

A recent analysis of AI Overviews found they were accurate approximately 9 out of 10 times. But with Google processing more than 5 trillion searches a year, this means it provides tens of millions of erroneous answers every hour, according to an analysis done by an AI startup called Oumi.

More than half the accurate responses were “ungrounded,” meaning they linked to websites that did not completely support the information they provided. This makes it challenging to check AI Overviews’ accuracy.