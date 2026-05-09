How 4 Indian directors used iPhone 17 Pro Max to create this year’s most talked-about shorts at MAMI

A new generation of filmmakers is redefining independent cinema through this year’s MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme, where four emerging directors used the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max to create visually distinct short films rooted in deeply personal stories.
Organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), the initiative highlights how smartphone filmmaking is transforming not just the tools of cinema, but also the voices and narratives being brought to the screen. This year’s lineup explores themes ranging from queer romance in Mumbai and identity in Goa to spirituality in Kerala and psychological isolation in Bengal.
Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, known for the award-winning film Andhadhun, served as a mentor for the programme alongside noted directors Chaitanya Tamhane, Dibakar Banerjee, and Geetu Mohandas.
According to Raghavan, filmmaking today is increasingly about creative vision rather than expensive equipment, and smartphones are helping democratise the art form.
One of the featured directors, Shreela Agarwal, returned to filmmaking after a career-ending boxing injury. Her short film 11.11 follows two women navigating Mumbai’s nightlife during a first date. Agarwal used the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s ProRes RAW capture and stabilisation features to shoot difficult low-light scenes across beaches and city streets while maintaining cinematic movement and fluidity.
Ritesh Sharma’s She Sells Seashells takes viewers to Goa, where a teenage migrant girl dreams of entering an upscale seaside restaurant. Sharma used Cinematic mode on the iPhone to blur the lines between reality and imagination, creating dreamlike sequences that reflected the protagonist’s emotional world. The filmmaker also relied heavily on the device’s onboard audio tools and MacBook Pro integration to streamline sound recording and editing during production.
Kerala-based filmmaker Robin Joy pushed the device further with Pathanam (Paradise Fall), a surreal story about an angel falling into the backyard of an atheist. The film involved outdoor shoots, action sequences, and visual effects-heavy scenes that Joy previously considered too ambitious for an independent production. Using Action mode and AI-powered editing tools on MacBook Pro, the team managed to complete complex sequences within tight deadlines.
Meanwhile, Dhritisree Sarkar’s Kathar Katha (The Tale of Katha) explores the psychological breakdown of a television news anchor suffering from a rare condition that slowly seals her senses. Sarkar used the iPhone’s 8x optical zoom and Apple Log workflows to create emotionally intense close-ups and a retro cinematic aesthetic inspired by older Bengali cinema.
MAMI director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur believes the initiative is inspiring more people to experiment with filmmaking. Previous films from the programme have crossed millions of views online and won festival recognition, proving that cinematic storytelling is no longer limited by access to traditional cameras or large-scale productions.