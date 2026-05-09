How 4 Indian directors used iPhone 17 Pro Max to create this year’s most talked-about shorts at MAMI

The initiative reflects how smartphone filmmaking is democratising cinema and opening doors for fresh voices in independent filmmaking. (Image: MAMI)

A new generation of filmmakers is redefining independent cinema through this year’s MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme, where four emerging directors used the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max to create visually distinct short films rooted in deeply personal stories.

Organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), the initiative highlights how smartphone filmmaking is transforming not just the tools of cinema, but also the voices and narratives being brought to the screen. This year’s lineup explores themes ranging from queer romance in Mumbai and identity in Goa to spirituality in Kerala and psychological isolation in Bengal.

Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, known for the award-winning film Andhadhun, served as a mentor for the programme alongside noted directors Chaitanya Tamhane, Dibakar Banerjee, and Geetu Mohandas.