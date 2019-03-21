Hotstar VIP launches at Rs 365 a year to compete against Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Star India-owned Hotstar has launched a new subscription plan called Hotstar VIP at a price of Rs 365 for a year.

With this subscription plan, viewers will be able to watch Star network serials before their scheduled TV timing and live sports action which includes Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC Cricket World Cup, Premier League and more, Inc42 reported.

Hotstar will also allow its users to pay by cash. This option will be initially tested where cash will get collected from the VIP subscribers within 48-72 hours of their usage.

All existing subscribers of Hotstar All Annual Sports plan will be automatically upgraded to Hotstar VIP service on a complimentary basis with no additional charge, the report said.

“Hotstar VIP is aimed at providing users accessibility – be it with the introductory price or the ability to watch exclusive new shows in multiple regional languages. It is a value proposition built with the Indian audience at the heart of it,” the report said quoting Varun Narang, chief product officer at Hotstar.

A couple of months ago, Hotstar had launched Hotstar Specials, an original content verticle, to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime and other web-based OTT players.

The company said that Hotstar Specials will have a variety of Indian stories across genres and formats.

For its first set of originals, the company has already partnered with some of the popular filmmakers, directors and actors including Shekhar Kapur, Neeraj Pandey, Kabir Khan, Sudhir Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Salman Khan, the report said.