Hotstar CEO Ajit Mohan appointed Facebook India MD, VP

Facebook on Monday announced the appointment of Ajit Mohan as the Managing Director and Vice President of of its India wing. Ajit is currently the CEO of video streaming platform Hotstar.

“Ajit will be taking charge as MD & VP of Facebook India starting next year where he will be responsible for the company’s strategy driving its continued investment in India. He will lead a senior leadership team in India that will strengthen Facebook’s relationships with people, businesses, and government,” said an official release.

Following the announcement, Ajit said, “I am delighted to take on the mantle of shaping Facebook’s charter in India. I look forward to championing India in Facebook and working with stakeholders across the spectrum to help build deep and meaningful communities across the country.”

“Ajit’s depth of experience will help us to continue to have a positive impact in India across communities, organizations, businesses and with policymakers,” said David Fischer, Vice-President of Business and Marketing Partnerships at Facebook.



Ajit has served as chief executive of Hotstar, a streaming platform owned by Twenty-First Century Fox’s Star India arm, since April 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. The move comes at a time when Facebook is increasingly competing with video streaming services. The appointment also holds importance as the company’s messaging app WhatsApp is facing heat in the country over fake news. The company had recently appointed a grievance officer for India.

