Hotstar crosses 400 million downloads in 2019, cricket and regional content remain big drivers

Hotstar, the leading Over The Top (OTT) content platform in India, has released its annual ‘India Watch 2019’ report, which reveals key trends on the service’s performance, including how it has crossed 400 million+ downloads. Hotstar claims it saw two times installs and three times growth in video consumption this year compared to 2018, and much of this growth was driven by non-metros.

According to Hotstar’s report, video consumption continues to grow with regional content accounting for 40 per cent of overall content consumption. Key highlights from Hotstar’s report are as follows:

400 Mn downloads with 2X installs in 2019. Hotstar claims this came to nearly 555 installs per minute.

Sports streaming continues to be a major driver for Hotstar, and the company says it reached more than 300 million+ users during the Vivo IPL 2019.

During the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final, Hotstar saw 25.3 million Live Concurrent Viewers, and it managed to cross 100 million viewers during a single day. Hotstar claims this number was crossed multiple times throughout ICC CWC 2019.

Hotstar says that 63 per cent of the total online entertainment consumption came from non-metros such as Lucknow, Pune and Patna, which have surpassed cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

It’s not just the women watching family drama. More than 40 per cent views of family drama are coming from men. Hotstar claims 45 per cent of total entertainment consumption came from women, which was 3.2X growth compared to last year.

It also looks like the Game of Thrones audience loves their Hindi family dramas as 41 per cent of them viewed both.

Hotstar also saw more than 40 per cent video consumption came from regional content with Tamil, Telugu and Bengali being the top regional languages. Bigg Boss Tamil was the highest watched entertainment show having beaten all the Hindi TV Shows, according to Hotstar.

With regard to platforms, Hotstar saw four times growth in viewers for connected TV compared to last year, which is not surprising given how the market for smart TVs has exploded in India, with most major brands launching new products. Hotstar also saw 7X growth in consumption for connected TV compared to last year.

The company also claims its immersive and interactive game, Watch ‘N Play, recorded greater participation with 64 million viewers in the IPL 2019, which was two times higher compared to 2018’s numbers. Approximately 6 billion emojis were used during IPL 2019 with 44 million comments being shared live.

