Honor View 20 price leaked, to launch with Watch Magic and Band 4 Running in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor will be launching its View 20 smartphone along with Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 4 Running in India on January 29. according to a report by IANS.

Honor Watch Magic is a 9.8-mm thin smartwatch, which sports features like a Retina AMOLED display, dual-chipset low-energy consumption system and three-satellite positioning. The watch was showcased at the global launch of the Honor View20 in Paris.

The device also comes with a TruSeen 3.0 smarter heart-rate monitor and Trusleep 2.0 sleep quality smart tracking. Honor Band 4 Running, according to the sources cited by IANS, will consist of six-axis sensors that would professionally manage the running posture of the user.

In a separate report from PCTablet, Honor will only launch the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant of the Honor View 20 in India. The device will be made available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options.

The report further states that the company will be pricing the device at an aggressive price of Rs 35,999 in India. This report is in contrast to an earlier report from IANS,which stated that the View 20 could be priced around Rs 40,000 in India.

It remains to be seen which variants of the device the company decides to bring to the country and at what price point will it be offered to the customers.

Honor View 20 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ hole punch display with a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G76 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Magic UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

It sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.