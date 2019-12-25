Honor India’s 2020 plan: Honor 9X, MagicBook laptops, Vision TV, MagicWatch 2 coming

Honor will expand product portfolio in India next year. Company plans to launch phones, TVs, smartwatch, and laptops. Honor will expand product portfolio in India next year. Company plans to launch phones, TVs, smartwatch, and laptops.

Honor has big plans for India in 2020. On Tuesday, in a press briefing Honor confirmed to 91Mobiles that it will launch Honor 9X and Honor MagicWatch 2 in the country come January 2020. Another report coming from Press Trust of India reveals that Honor will launch two new laptops in India in the coming year. One will be Honor MagicBook with Intel chipset, while the second one will also be a MagicBook laptop but with AMD chipset.

In the same briefing, Honor revealed that alongside the new smartphone, laptops, and smartwatch, it plans to launch Honor Vision TV in the country coming year. The India launch date of these five upcoming products from Honor is yet to be confirmed by the company.

Honor 9X and Honor MagicWatch 2 India launch

Honor India will start the new 2020 year with the launch of the successor to the Honor 8X, the Honor 9X. For now, there are no details whether the Chinese variant of the Honor 9X will head to India or the company will redesign the phone for the Indian market. The only details that Honor has revealed about that the 9X India model is that it will come with storage option of up to 512GB.

The China model of the Honor 9X comes with a full screen notchless display with a pop-up selfie camera and is powered by Kirin 710F chipset. The phone includes three cameras on the rear including 48MP, 2MP, and 8MP, while on the front the phone includes a 16MP camera for selfies. Similar to the predecessor 8X, the upcoming Honor 9X is also expected to be an under Rs 20,000 smartphone.

Alongside the Honor 9X, the company is tipped to launch the Honor MagicWatch 2 in India next month. The Honor MagicWatch 2 is already available in China and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. The Honor MagicWatch 2 comes with a promise to deliver two-week battery life in single charge. It comes in two sizes: 42mm and 46mm. Both the versions of the watch are powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset and include features like fitness tracking modes (15 of them), built-in heart rate monitor as well as sleep tracking.

Honor MagicBook laptops coming to India

In an interaction with the press in Shenzhen, China, Honor President for Overseas marketing and Sales, James Zou said, “We will launch two laptops in India in 2020. We have restarted working with Microsoft. They have licensed our products.” Zou confirms that the laptop with AMD processor will launch in the first quarter of 2020. No details on when the Intel chip powered laptop will hit the market.

Talking about the company’s roadmap, Zou said that Honor plans to expand its product portfolio in India in 2020. The company, he said, will launch a new TV running on its own operating system Harmony OS, smartwatch, and new smartphones starting with Honor 9X. He also confirmed that the upcoming Honor 9X India model will come with storage capacity of 512GB.

“In 2020, we will focus on building new partnerships in India. By end of this year, we will launch 24 kits (software tools for app development) that will help developers migrate their app from GMS to HMS. By integrating app on HMS, Indian app developers can have access to one world’s biggest market China,” Zou said in the interaction.

