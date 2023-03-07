Holi 2023: Top 5 camera phones under Rs 40,000

Holi, the much-awaited festival of colours, is finally here. The festival calls for joyous moments with loved ones, making cameras an indispensable part of the celebrations. While most modern smartphones are capable of taking good pictures, only a few smartphones can take excellent pictures with true-to-life colours.

On this festive occasion, if you are planning to buy a device that can capture some of the most cheerful moments, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at some smartphones with terrific cameras under Rs 40,000.

Pixel 6a has the iconic Google camera (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) Pixel 6a has the iconic Google camera (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel smartphones are known for their still-photography capabilities and the Pixel 6a (review) is no exception. Despite having just a 12MP sensor, the Pixel 6a can take stunning pictures in both daylight and low-light conditions. Not just that, the phone also comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, which makes it a perfect phone to capture colourful moments in 12 million pixels. Right now, the Pixel 6a is available on Flipkart for just Rs 28,999.

OnePlus 11R

The OnePlus 11R (review) with the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor features a triple camera setup at the back. While it does miss out on the Hasselblad branding like its slightly more expensive sibling, the OnePlus 11R has a great primary wide-angle camera that is optically stabilised and can even shoot 4K videos. The base model of the OnePlus 11R costs Rs 39,999 in India.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a 200MP primary camera (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a 200MP primary camera (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ (review) is another interesting camera-centric smartphone, which is also one of the most affordable phones with a 200MP primary camera. This phone can shoot native 200MP images and the device can also shoot 4K videos. For the price of Rs 29,999, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is definitely a great mid-range smartphone with an emphasis on photography and videography.

Vivo V27 Pro

The recently launched Vivo V27 Pro is a great selfie camera with a 50MP selfie camera and a 50MP primary camera. Based on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC processor, and ships with Android 13 OS. With a colour-changing panel, the Vivo V27 Pro is a great smartphone to consider during the holi festival.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Our last pick on the holi-ready smartphone listicle is the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. This slim and premium smartphone is based on the Snapdragon 888 SoC and the phone offers a curved display. This stock Android smartphone features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens.