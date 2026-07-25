Premium

AI can guide forest restoration, but challenges remain: Indian Forest Service officer Pushpendra Rana

Pushpendra Rana spoke to indianexpress.com on the need for tech to improve forest governance, help farmers and forest officials reduce wastage.

AI can guide forest restoration, but challenges remain: Indian Forest Service officer Pushpendra RanaDr Pushpendra Rana (Credits: Dr Pushpendra Rana)
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
12 min readJul 25, 2026 07:30 AM IST First published on: Jul 25, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

Pushpendra Rana is an Indian Forest Service officer in Himachal Pradesh who applies social science theories and analytical methods, including geospatial analysis and machine learning, to evaluate environmental policy outcomes.

His work focuses on understanding how people and forests interact and using AI and machine learning to study environmental and social challenges, developing solutions to strengthen forest governance.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments