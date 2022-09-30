scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Hero’s Vida electric scooter is coming soon: Here’s what we know so far

Hero Motorcorp's Vida has hinted at the much-awaited release of its first electric scooter.

Hero's Vida has not revealed many details about its upcoming electric scooter. (Image credit: Vida World / Twitter)

Vida, the electric vehicle sub-brand of two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Motocorp, has hinted the launch of its first electric scooter from the brand. It is likely that the brand will reveal its first vehicle on October 7.

“We’ve taken 25,000 hours to get it right instead of rushing to the market. India’s not-first electric scooter is coming. Follow us here to come along for the ride,” said Vida on the company’s Twitter account.

Financial Express reports that the company was initially supposed to launch the scooter in March 2022 but that the company had to reschedule twice due to supply chain issues. Vida is now scheduled to launch the electric scooter at the Hero Global Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur.

Vida is not to be confused with Hero Electric, an electric vehicle company that is promoted by relatives of the Munjal family that runs Hero Motocorp. Earlier this year, Hero Electric had sued Hero Motocorp against using the “Hero” brand name for the electric two-wheelers planned by the conventional two-wheeler manufacturer. This is probably why Hero Motocorp is launching their electric two-wheelers under different brand name.

While Vida hasn’t revealed much about the upcoming electric scooters, the brand’s Twitter account has sent out some tweets teasing the vehicle. “Not only is VIDA the future of mobility, it also comes with a range of best-in-class features that make it the most exciting way to get around, no matter where it is you’re headed,” tweeted the account on September 27.

