Here’s why you should not buy these Apple products right now

If you are thinking about getting a new iPhone, an entry-level iPad, or an Apple Watch for that matter, simply hold on till next month. No, Cupertino isn’t going to announce a fire sale on its popular products. Rather, Apple will hold its fall event sometime in September where it will announce a ton of hotly anticipated products, including a new iPhone. So it is better to hold off on any of the Apple products you might be thinking of purchasing and instead wait till the new devices get released. But which Apple devices you definitely should not buy right, we will explain everything in this article.

iPhone

Don’t buy a new iPhone right now, unless you need to replace one urgently. Apple will surely announce its new iPhones, likely to be called the iPhone 12s or iPhone 13, in September. With four devices choose from, from a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini to a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, you will better wait for the new iPhones to arrive in September. When they do, they will almost certainly come with the A15 processor, better cameras, improved batteries, and significant 5G improvements. Based on rumours, they will look almost identical to the current iPhone 12 lineup, which means there is no point in buying the new iPhones just for the new design language.

iPhone 13 Pro Max in Bronze – based on CADs by @Jon_prosser

iPhone 13 Pro Max in Bronze – based on CADs by @Jon_prosser

Stick to your iPhone 12, if you can. However, Apple could include a smaller notch to the iPhone 13. A 120Hz display is also coming, however, it will be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. And if you’re looking at an earlier generation iPhone 12, those will get a price drop — hopefully. Apple currently sells five phones: the iPhone 12 series and the budget iPhone SE (2020). If you don’t care about the thin bezels and advanced cameras, you can always look at the lower-end iPhone SE. It might further get a discount around Diwali. In India, Apple still sells the iPhone XR and iPhone 11, and both phones continue to be popular choices for budget shoppers.

Apple Watch

It’s a bad time to buy an Apple Watch. The reason: Apple Watch Series 7 is due to release next month. In fact, it is one Apple product that has been consistently been updated every year. And this year is no different. The new Apple Watch is overdue, and it is widely expected to see a drastic design makeover. The new Series 7 is likely to sport a squared-off design, giving the watch a more boxy look. We don’t know how well that design change goes with consumers, but yes, even a small design tweak is a welcome move. It will evidently come with a new faster processor and support for ultra-wideband capabilities is also being rumoured.

Apple Watch Series 7 in collaboration with @jon_prosser

We are not too sure if the next Apple Watch gets a new health sensor, but we have been hearing about Blood glucose monitoring capability for a long. There are several reasons to wait for the Apple Watch Series 7. If you are planning to spend over Rs 40,000 on a smartwatch, wait for Apple to unveil the next Apple Watch. And in case, your budget is limited to Rs 30,000, better get the Apple Watch SE now or wait for Apple to drop the price of the Watch Series 6.

AirPods

If you just bought the AirPods from Amazon or Flipkart and are elated to find a rare steep discount on an Apple product, well, that’s because Cupertino in all probability will unveil a new pair of wireless earbuds next month. And for those you really, really need AirPods now, you should probably wait. The AirPods are long overdue for an update, and we could see some big design changes in the next version of truly wireless earbuds. If you’re wondering why you’d want to wait for AirPods 3, consider this: the third-generation AirPods are said to take design cues from the high-end AirPods Pro. That means the new buds will have smaller stems and replaceable ear tips, just like the ‘Pro’ variant.

Will the next AirPods look like the high-end AirPods Pro? (Image credit: 52Audio) Will the next AirPods look like the high-end AirPods Pro? (Image credit: 52Audio)

Will AirPods 3 also getting Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)? According to recent reports, ANC will remain limited to AirPods Pro-at least for now. Although we wouldn’t expect AirPods 3 to hit the magical $99 price point, the rumoured changes will be enough to justify the cost of the new earbuds. With the launch of a new generation AirPods, the price of the AirPods 2 series will either drop or Apple will discontinue then immediately.

iPads

With remote learning still the flavour of the season and the Covid-19 isn’t coming to an end anytime soon, there is a high chance of Apple updating its iPad lineup next month. But Apple might not update the iPad Air or iPad Pro at its fall event in September. You should expect the iPad mini and entry-level iPad to get new versions instead. Out of the two, we are placing our bets on the iPad mini 6 which will see an iPad Air 4-like treatment, complete with thin bezels and the removal of the Home button. A

An increase in display size of 8.5-inches means a redesign might make the mini-tablet more compact, thanks to trimmed top and bottom bezels, without increasing the overall footprint. The other benefit of getting the next iPad mini is better graphics performance, as the tablet will reportedly feature the A15 processor. Apple needs to revamp the iPad mini as it started to look like a confused device in the company’s growing product lineup. A clear focus, especially on the gaming front, should help Apple tap into a new customer base. As far as the iPad 9 is concerned, it might only get a bump in performance but no design change.

New MacBook Pros, Mac Mini also coming soon

An upgraded MacBook Pro, as well as an updated Mac Mini, is set to launch as early as next month. Speculation is rife that Apple will announce two new MacBook Pros (14-inches and 16-inches) and both featuring updated designs. They will use upgraded Apple M1X silicon chips with a 10-core CPU, will have more ports, feature physical function keys instead of a Touch Bar and will charge over MagSafe. The Mac Mini, too, will get an update. However, for the first time, Apple plans to launch a “pro” level Mac Min aimed at graphic designers and content creators. Both devices are aimed at professional users and not average consumers, so unless you want a “pro” level Mac urgently, best to hold off for the time being.