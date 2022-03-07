Here’s why you should avoid buying these Apple products right now

If you are planning to upgrade your iPhone or MacBook, read this article till the end. Apple last week announced that it will be holding a special press event on March 8. While the company didn’t reveal what’s new coming, all signs pointing at the launch of a new iPhone, likely to be an upgraded iPhone SE. The company is also reportedly working on the next-generation iPad Air, a high-end Mac mini, an all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro, a new external display and more. If Apple announces these products tomorrow, they will start to hit retail shelves in the coming days. That’s why you should wait and avoid spending your money on an outdated Apple product.

So whether you are planning to purchase a new iPhone SE or looking for a replacement for the aging iPad, hold off until Apple refreshes its lineup.

iPhone SE 2020

It does seem like the third-generation iPhone SE could get some serious attention, though, even if the rumoured “affordable budget iPhone” looks more or less the same. It is said that the next-generation iPhone SE will look like the last-generation model but with a possibility of 5G support and an ultra-fast A15 Bionic chipset. Tech insiders and analysts seem to agree that the new iPhone SE will see an iterative upgrade. Even then, the next iPhone SE could add a lot of value to those who want an iPhone at a slightly lower price point. Mind you, the iPhone SE has always been positioned as a “budget” option and so far Apple has refrained from calling it a “low-cost” iPhone. With the new iPhone SE landing soon, so unless you need to replace one urgently, best to hold off for the time being.

Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:

1. Mass production in Mar’22.

2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.

4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Casing: white, black, and red.

6. Similar form factor design to current SE. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 4, 2022

iPad Air 4

Talk of an upgraded iPad Air being announced during Tuesday’s event is a done deal. Don’t expect a major redesign this year since the iPad Air 4 got an iPad Pro-like design in late 2020. In fact, this year’s iPad Air could get minor upgrades to keep the popular iPad relevant in the premium tablet landscape. Improvements to the iPad Air 5 could include a faster A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a center stage camera feature for video calls. It’s not clear if the next iPad Air would get an OLED display as rumoured for months. These hardware changes will make iPad Air a better device. Keep this in mind before you rush and buy the existing iPad Air 4.

The new Mac mini, which is rumoured to be aimed at creative professionals, will replace the Intel-powered Mac mini. (Image credit: Apple) The new Mac mini, which is rumoured to be aimed at creative professionals, will replace the Intel-powered Mac mini. (Image credit: Apple)

Mac mini (Intel model)

With the transition to Apple silicon underway, days of an Intel-powered Mac mini are numbered. The Intel-powered Mac mini is rumoured to be in line for a makeover, with Apple expected to show off a high-end model with its custom M1 Pro/Mac silicon at the much-hyped ‘Peek Performance’ event. Don’t be confused between the upcoming Mac mini and the existing M1 Mac mini which is Apple’s most affordable desktop computer in its Mac lineup. The M1 Mac mini was launched in 2020.

A new Mac mini with a brand new design and more ports, along with a faster processor would naturally fit the needs of professional users. So it might be worthwhile holding out on buying one until we get a clearer idea of how Apple wants to position the soon-to-be-announced Mac mini. We will have to wait and see if it arrives on March 8.

Unveiled in 2022, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip confused many users. (Image credit: Apple) Unveiled in 2022, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip confused many users. (Image credit: Apple)

13-inch MacBook Pro M1

Don’t think of buying a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 processor right now. Once a powerhouse, the 13-inch MacBook Pro lost its appeal when Apple decided to launch the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros last fall. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the 13-inch MacBook Pro might not be upgraded at all, and there is a reason why Apple would want to discontinue the device with an “outdated design form factor.” It’s still a great device, but feels less powerful compared to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. In fact, there is a growing perception among the creator community that the 13-inch MacBook Pro is a confusing proposition from Apple.