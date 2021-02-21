Here’s why the Apple’s March 16 event isn’t likely to happen

Gurman has, however, not ruled out a possible event on other March dates. (Express Photo)

There have been rumours and speculation on an Apple Spring event on March 16 for the past few weeks. However, the rumours didn’t seem to be adding up. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said that a March 16 event is not on the cards for Apple.

The rumours around a March 16 event for Apple started surfacing after the brand launched many new products at the beginning of the year. These left a possible launch window later in 2021 for products like a refreshed iPad Pro, new AirPods and maybe Apple’s own AirTags. YouTuber and leakster Jon Prosser had also suggested an Apple Event specifically on March 16 last year. However, it now seems that isn’t the case. Check out the tweets by Gurman below.

Narrator: There won’t end up being one https://t.co/SVAdtzfjqz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021

Launch isn’t on the 16th — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021

Apple could still have a March event

While there is no likely event on March 16, Gurman has still not ruled out the possibility of an event next month. Apple usually holds an event in March each year, and there could be one this year as well, just not on March 16. We could hence, still see the brand launch products like the AirTags.

Apple could launch a MagSafe battery pack

In other news, Apple is expected to soon launch a new accessory for the iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 series brings back the MagSafe feature that allows certain accessories and chargers to work with the new phones magnetically. As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple’s new MagSafe accessory could be am attachable battery pack that can supply power to the phone when required.