Here’s what to expect from Apple’s ‘Spring’ event 2022

Waiting for a shiny new Apple product? Well, you have to wait till March or April to get your hands on the next “it” product from the Cupertino giant. Although Apple has not yet announced when it plans to hold its first big event of 2022, rumours say we could see one sometime in March or April. Likely to be a virtual event, Apple could announce new products it plans to ship in the near future. All signs point towards the arrival of the third-generation iPhone SE, iPad Air 5, and the next-generation iPad Pro. Here’s what to expect from Apple’s first event of the year, based on the latest reports and rumours.

When is the next Apple event?

Apple usually holds three to four events every year, including a sprint event. While the new iPhone launch happens in September, the October event is mostly reserved for the Macs. Sure, a spring event isn’t as happening as the September event, but it’s becoming important for Apple from the strategy point of view. We still don’t the exact date on when Apple will hold its first event of 2022, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes the spring event of this year will happen in March or April. 2021’s Sprint event revealed the iPad Pro with M1 chip, an M1 iMac, an updated 4K Apple TV, and long-awaited AirTags.

iPhone SE 3

The most significant announcement expected at Apple’s next event is the launch of the third-generation iPhone SE. The iPhone SE 2 was announced way back in 2020, but last year Apple decided not to launch a version. Various reports have claimed that Apple is working on two different iPhone SE models, one featuring the iPhone 8-like design and updated internals and the other a bit more advanced and a new design. However, the 2022 iPhone model is said to feature an LCD display, 5G support and FaceID. This is the model that will most likely be launched in March or April. The iPhone SE has gained significant popularity in markets like India, thanks to its affordable price. Apple will continue to stick to the formula to keep devices like the iPhone SE alive. Read our review of the 2020 iPhone SE.

iPad Air 5

There is every reason for Apple to launch the next-generation iPad Air in 2022. The redesigned iPad Air, which made its debut in late 2020, proved to be a success. We’re just speculating right now, but it’s possible that Apple will launch the iPad Air at its upcoming Spring event. We wouldn’t be surprised to see whatever processor ends up in the iPad Air 5. The A15 Bionic processor would bring the next iPad Air into something as powerful as the iPad mini 6 performance-wise. There’s also a talk of 5G being integrated into the iPad Air, though this is just a rumour for now. Read our review of the iPad Air 4.

iPad Pro

The last year’s iPad Pro with the M1 chip was insanely powerful but developers could not able to take advantage of the desktop-class performance by developing “pro” apps. Expect the new iPad Pro this year, but the question is whether it will be powered by the M1 Pro processor or the unannounced M2 chip. According to a Bloomberg report, the next iPad Pro could have a new design and wireless charging support. Read our review of the 2021 iPad Pro.

Mac mini

Apple may take this opportunity to refresh its Mac computers, including the Mac mini. Back in 2022, Apple updated the Mac mini with the M1 processor. Now that Apple has already revealed the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a faster Mac mini is something we should expect. The iPhone maker has been reportedly working on a powerful Mac mini with a new design for quite some time. The new Mac mini will likely feature a new power cable debuted in the M1 iMac and a plexiglass-like texture on top.