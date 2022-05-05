Here’s what to expect from Apple in the second-half of 2022

It’s already been a busy year for Apple. The Cupertino giant introduced the Mac Studio and the Studio Display at its Spring event. It also released the iPhone SE 3 as well as the iPad Air 5. With Apple’s renewed focus on the Mac lineup and the fact that the new iPhone 14 is slated to launch in September, the tech giant will likely debut more products throughout the year. Although we can’t say which ones, there are several high-profile products coming our way in 2022.

Here are some of these products that Apple could introduce in the second half of the year.

Redesigned MacBook Air

The 2020 MacBook Air is pictured here. (Illustrative image, File photo) The 2020 MacBook Air is pictured here. (Illustrative image, File photo)

The MacBook Air, which debuted in late 2020, was an important shift for Apple’s Mac lineup. Although its design wasn’t altered, the idea was to show the capabilities of the debut M1 silicon. But it’s time for Apple to show a true next-generation MacBook Air with a complete redesign as well as a performance boost. If rumours are to be believed, the next MacBook Air will have a uniform look, similar to that of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It could come with thinner white bezels and will be available in multiple colours, just like the M1 iMac. The MacBook Air 2022 may get upgraded to a new Apple M2 chip, which will replace the existing M1 chipset. There are also rumours that the next MacBook Air could come with a mini-LED display as well as a notched screen. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his PowerOn, newsletter, mentioned that the next MacBook Air won’t launch until late this year, meaning the launch is likely to happen in September.

Mac Pro

The current The current Intel -based Apple Mac Pro is pictued here. (Illustrative image, File photo)

Apple hardly tease new products before launch, but in a rare move, the company recently confirmed a new Mac Pro is on the way. During its special event in March. Apple VP John Ternus said: “That leaves just one more product to go: Mac Pro, but that’s for another day.” In all indications, Apple will launch a new Mac Pro sometime this year featuring Apple silicon and it’s possible the high-end desktop computer will use a variation of the M1 Ultra chip that Mac Studio ships with. According to a Bloomberg report, a new Mac Pro could be around half the size of the current Mac Pro in terms of design. With the launch of the next-generation Mac Pro, the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon will get completed. The upcoming Mac Pro will be aimed at professional users, including graphic designers, animators and content creators.

Revamped iPad Pro

The M1-based 2021 Apple iPad Pro is pictured here. (Illustrative image, File photo) The M1-based 2021 Apple iPad Pro is pictured here. (Illustrative image, File photo)

Apple has been consistent in launching a new iPad Pro which specifically targets pro-level users, so there’s a chance it could the same in 2022. The question, however, is whether the company will only update the iPad Pro with beefed up hardware or there are plans to tweak the software as well. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple is launching a new iPad Pro with a glass back. This means the iPad will support wireless charging for the first time, as well as reverse wireless charging. We won’t know for sure until Apple makes an announcement. But if Apple does launch a new iPad Pro, we would love to see big design changes. Expect the next iPad Pro to be available in 12.9-inch and 11-inch screen sizes. The next-generation M2 chip could power the iPad Pro. Devices like the iPad Pro may target niche users but are extremely significant from a strategy point.

iPhone 14 without a notch

The iPhone 13 is pictured here with the phone’s signature notch. (Illustrative image, File photo) The iPhone 13 is pictured here with the phone’s signature notch. (Illustrative image, File photo)

While the iPhone 13 lineup is still holding up nicely, it’s time for Apple to show off what’s coming next in 2022. The company is widely expected to debut four iPhone 14 models in 2022, though the company will ditch the ‘mini’ variant due to lacklustre sales. All four models will feature a hole-punch instead of a notch, big changes to the camera, a new chassis design, satellite connectivity, and a few other changes. All eyes will be on the iPhone 14 Max, a 6.7-inch device that will replace the iPhone 14 mini but will cost under $900. This is the model that will get maximum attention at the launch event later this year.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 7 is pictured here. (Illustrative image, File photo) The Apple Watch Series 7 is pictured here. (Illustrative image, File photo)

If Apple keeps up with its current pattern, we could see a new Apple Watch model that will hopefully address those shortcomings of the last year’s model. There aren’t many rumours about the Series 8 yet, aside from a prediction from Ming-Chi Kuo that the next model will likely have the ability to measure the body temperature. We also expect Apple to add a bigger battery inside the Series 8. Also, maybe the time has come when Apple make the Apple Watch completely independent from the iPhone. We also expect a new processor, some design refinements and software improvements that will help the Apple Watch become a more integral part of a user’s life.

AirPods Pro 2

The original Airpods Pro is pictured here. (illustrative image, File photo) The original Airpods Pro is pictured here. (illustrative image, File photo)

Apple is also reportedly working on the second-generation AirPods Pro. These earbuds are expected to pack health tracking and fitness technologies, as well as an all-new design. Bloomberg has reported that the next-generation AirPods Pro will feature a “more compact” design that removes the stem that current sticks out from the bottom of the AirPods Pro, similar to how the Amazon Echo Buds look. That being said, the AirPods Pro 2 will still include features like active noise cancellation, H1 chip and transparency mode.