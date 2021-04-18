Here’s what to expect at Apple’s ‘Spring loaded’ event

Apple is holding an event Tuesday at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park campus, where it’s expected to make several announcements about upcoming products –the biggest of which is likely to be the arrival of new iMacs with a redesigned language. It may also introduce a new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display as well as AirPods 3 and other swanky gadgets.

The company’s latest event takes place on April 20, 2021, at 10:30 pm IST, and as is the case every year, predictions and leaks have been steady in the weeks leading up to the event.

Here’s what we can look forward to.

iPad Pro with mini-LED screen technology

The next-generation iPad Pro will succeed the existing model and for now, it’s a pretty safe bet that this rumour given most websites, including Bloomberg, seems to agree on it. While the new iPad Pro might not look cosmetically different from the current model, this new version of the tablet will be the first one to love away from the IPS LCD technology. Instead, Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro will gain a mini-LED display. This means deep blacks, punchy colours, and a good contrast level. The new iPad Pro could also support Thunderbolt, meaning the device will better function with external monitors. And the processor in the 11-inch, as well as the 12.9-inch tablet, will be a supercharged version of the A14 chipset. Some even say that the processor will be on par with the M1 chipset, which is found inside the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Apple Pencil 3

Apple is also expected to introduce a third-generation of Apple Pencil next week. The second-generation Apple Pencil lineup was launched back in 2018, alongside the 2018 iPad Pro. Right now, Apple sells two versions of Apple Pencil, including the first model. We don’t know much about the Apple Pencil 3, but rumour has it that the new pencil includes new sensors. Expect the third-generation Apple Pencil works only with the 2021 iPad Pros.

iMacs

Rumour has it that the iMac will be getting an upgrade with a new design and a bigger screen. It’s quite possible to see a new range of iMacs launching on April 20. Apple hasn’t redesigned the iMac in nearly a decade and the last time we saw a design refresh was way back in 2012. Sure, the company has updated the iMac in the past but consumers now want to see the iMac with a modern design. Back in January, Bloomberg reported that the new iMac would likely take its design cues from Apple’s own Pro Display XDR monitor. In terms of display size, we’re looking at a possible 32-inch display. Along with the updated design language, the iMac all-in-one would also be getting a beefed-up processor inside. The new iMacs will be the first Apple’s all-in-one desktop machines to ditch Intel chipset and support Apple Silicon. Apple began its shift from Intel-powered Macs to its own ARM-based SoC last year, starting with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

iOS 14.5 rollout

The roll-out of the iOS 14.5 release date is likely to take place next week and the announcement will happen during Apple’s “Spring Loaded” launch event. iOS 14.5 adds a bunch of new features including the ability to use Face ID to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask. The update also adds new app tracking transparency policies.

Other product announcements

Apple is rumored to be working on several other new products, though it’s unclear whether we see them next week. The existing AirPods need an update, and ideally, this is the best time to launch the AirPods 3. Details are limited for now, but we heard that the new AirPods may adopt the design of the AirPods Pro without the noise-cancelling technology.

The company is also working on the updated version of the Apple TV 4K, which many believe will support a 120Hz refresh rate and may also include a brand new remote control and a powerful processor inside. A new Apple TV makes sense as Apple recently added 30 new games to its Apple Arcade video game subscription service.

Apple may also be working on a Tile-like Bluetooth accessory, a small device that attaches to your keys and you will always be able to find those items via your iPhone. However, there’s a chance that they won’t be announced next week or, if they are, they won’t be available immediately.

Apple is also probably working on a new cost iPad that could resemble the third-generation ‌iPad Air‌ with a 10.5-inch display and a thinner and lighter body. It will reportedly continue to have thick bezels and a Touch ID Home button.