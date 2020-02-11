Here’s what Google, Instagram, TikTok are doing for Safer Internet Day

This year’s theme for Safer Internet Day is “Together for a better internet.” This year’s theme for Safer Internet Day is “Together for a better internet.”

February 11 i.e. today is being observed as Safer Internet Day (SID). The initiative first began in Europe and is now being observed in around 150 countries globally. This year’s theme is “Together for a better internet.”

SID is organised by the Insafe/INHOPE network of awareness centres every year. Every year, various tech companies like Google, Facebook and more take part in this initiative, trying to generate awareness regarding the year’s theme among their user base. Here’s what companies including Google, Instagram and TikTok are doing to take part in it:

Google #PehleSafety campaign

Google is currently providing users with an option to take a security check up on all its products. The security checkup will help users make changes to their profiles and accounts to make them safer.

Google India is currently running a public outreach campaign, #PehleSafety. It aims to educate users about the best practices for staying safe online. It is also providing users with specific actions, which can be put to use to lock down and protect online presence.

Here’s how Google Pay works to keep users safe on the app

Apart from this, the company has also partnered with Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to launch an extensive internet security campaign, with which it aims to reach out to millions of users to educate them about best practices for staying safe online.

Safer Internet Day: Google’s tips for staying safe online and securing your account

“We believe that education is a crucial aspect of online security. Over the course of last year we launched a far-reaching campaign to inform our users about online security, and the steps they can take to keep their internet experience safe. We worked with top YouTube influencers to spread the word on online safety, and launched powerful, step-by-step tools like the Security Checkup and Password Checkup that help you strengthen your Google Account security and address issues in minutes. Hundreds of millions of users visit the Security Checkup each year,” Saikat Mitra, Director, Trust & Safety, Google India said in a press statement.

TikTok

TikTok has partnered with the NASSCOM Foundation, to invite users to take a pledge for a safer and happier online environment.

TikTok has launched an in-app safety campaign, #MeraInternet. Under its campaign, TikTok is encouraging users to create short videos on safe internet and take a pledge to do their bit. It has also launched an in-app quiz to help the users know more about online safety tips. The quiz includes questions from topics of not sharing account details, phishing awareness and more.

Apart from this, the app has partnered with the NASSCOM Foundation, to invite users to take a pledge for a safer and happier online environment. It has also partnered with FICCI to deliberate on ways in which government, academia and civil society can come together for a better Internet.

Instagram

Instagram is introducing new features to better update users when they report something. The first new feature is ‘Support Requests’, under which the app will show users the status of their submitted reports along with their report history.

If a user disagrees with the action taken by Instagram on reported content they can request Instagram to take a second look at the content with the new “Request a Review” feature.

The company is beginning with a roadshow to 20 cities in 50 colleges across India, where they will talk about mental health, bullying, safe spaces and gender sensitivity.

Instagram will also allow users with disabled accounts to appeal their status inside of the app. Earlier, the company only allowed users to appeal inside the Help Center. The new feature will appear as soon as a person with a disabled account tries to log in.

Explained: What is Safer Internet Day?

Instagram has also started a new initiative in partnership with Yuvaa, called ‘Unlabel India’. This new initiative will run in a phased manner over the next few months, with an aim to convert conversations among youth into a positive online dialogue.

The company is beginning with a roadshow to 20 cities in 50 colleges across India, where they will talk about mental health, bullying, safe spaces and gender sensitivity. After this, the next stage will include sustained engagement with the colleges by programmes like kindness clubs, kindness ambassadors and targeted digital campaigns.

