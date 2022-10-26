Here’s how to check who unfollowed you on Instagram

Unlike Facebook where both parties are involved in forming a ‘friendship,’ Instagram takes a one-way approach where one person can ‘follow’ another person without the latter following them back. While this implementation has its advantages and disadvantages, one bit can be particularly annoying with it – unfollowers. Since Instagram offers no built-in tool to detect unfollowers, users are often left scratching their heads, wondering who unfollowed them when the followers count dips unexpectedly. If you happen to be one of those then we’ve got you covered here.
The easiest way to filter out unfollowers is by using a third-party app so that you don’t have to trouble yourself with doing it manually, which can be a very cumbersome process if you’ve got a lot of followers. There are a lot of apps available on the Play Store and App Store but we recommend FollowMeter as it’s easy to use and has got a super-polished interface.
You need to first download and install FollowMeter on your iOS or Android device. Setting up the app will require you to log in to your Instagram, which you can proceed with after tapping the “Login” button.
You’ll be directed to the app’s main page then, where you’ll see a number of options to manage your followers. Normally, you’ll be able to track unfollows using the “Unfollowers” options but first-timers will need to visit the “Not following back” option to catch unfollowers.
However, if inputting your Instagram credentials into a third-party app bothers you, then there’s another, manual method.
By checking your own Followers list:
By checking the following list of another user: