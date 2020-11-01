Here's how to update OnePlus Buds from a non-OnePlus phone

OnePlus Buds were released earlier this year, alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones. While the wireless earphones offered us a good enough experience, one of the issues with the OnePlus Buds was we couldn’t update it with a non-OnePlus phone. So, those who have OnePlus 6 or other latest versions of OnePlus were only able to receive firmware updates of OnePlus earbuds.

The non-OnePlus users were even not able to change gesture controls. For this, you were required to have a OnePlus phone. This restricted some of the users to buy OnePlus Buds. But the solution to this is finally here. Now, if you or your friend don’t have a OnePlus phone, you can still change touch controls and receive software updates. You just need to download an app and you are all set. Read on to know more about it.

How to update OnePlus Buds with a non-OnePlus phone?

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and download the HeyMelody app.

Step 2: Once you have downloaded the app, you need to connect the OnePlus Buds to the phone. If there is any update available, then the app will show you. You just need to follow the instructions to update your OnePlus earbuds. You can even view battery levels of your left and right earbuds separately and their charging case, apart from just changing gestures.

The HeyMelody app is from OnePlus and it even supports other wireless earbuds other than OnePlus Buds. So, if you have a pair of Oppo Enco W51, Oppo Enco X, and OnePlus Buds Z. If you can’t find this app on the Google Play Store, then your phone is yet to get support for it. Play Store claims that the “app is compatible with all of the devices.”

