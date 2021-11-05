Here’s how to move music across multiple Echo devices using Alexa

Amazon has released a new update to its Alexa devices, which will enable its users to move their music, radio programmes, or podcast episodes between multiple Echo devices. This means if you’ve multiple Alexa devices in your home, you can now move music between them with simple voice commands.

For instance, if you are listening to music on your bedroom Alexa speaker and want to continue that in the living room, you can say “Alexa pause” and move to the kitchen and command “Alexa, resume music here”. The feature works with all Echo devices including Echo Auto and Echo Buds.

You can also take your favorite playlist, podcast or radio station with you when you step out of your home with Echo Buds or Echo Auto. Simply put in your Echo Buds, connect them to your phone and say, “Alexa, move my music here.” You can also take your music with you on your next drive. Just say, “Alexa, pause” to the Echo device playing music in your home, connect Echo Auto to your phone once in your car, and say, “Alexa, resume music.”

Meanwhile, Amazon has not provided any details on when the moving audio feature will be available for third-party Alexa devices.

Further, Alexa and Netflix have also partnered to let users watch their favourite movies and television series on Fire TV device. From the Fire TV home screen, just use your Alexa Voice remote and say, “Alexa, Play Something on Netflix” and Netflix will launch a show or movie you might enjoy. Plus, you can ask Alexa from across the room hands-free with the recently launched Fire TV Omni Series.