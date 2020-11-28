Here's how you can get up to 11GB free data from Airtel

Airtel is offering up to 11GB data for free. The telecom giant is giving 5GB of free data to new Airtel 4G customers and they can avail it after downloading the ‘Airtel Thanks‘ app. If you have purchased a new 4G SIM or upgraded to a 4G device, then you just need to register on Airtel Thanks app with your new mobile number. to avail free data. This offer is valid for prepaid Airtel users.

Airtel is providing 5GB of free data in the form of five 1GB coupons and this will be credited to the new 4G customer’s account within 72 hours, as per TelecomTalk. Note that, you will have to register on the AirtelThanks app within 30 days of the activation of the new mobile number to get the free 5GB data. Once you receive the coupons, you can claim them by visiting the “My Coupons” section in the Airtel Thanks app.

The cited source says that customers can redeem every 1GB coupon in 90 days from the day of credit. Once you redeem redemption, the free data will remain active for three calendar days. Besides, if you are already a 4G Airtel user and haven’t yet downloaded the mentioned app, then you can still avail 2GB free data, if not 5GB.

Airtel is also running up to 6GB free data offer on its site. However, the company says that subscribers will be required to recharge with an unlimited recharge pack to avail free data. You will get 6GB free data with 84 days of validity if you buy the Rs 598 Airtel prepaid plan or a higher plan. Airtel won’t credit all the free data at once and customers will get six coupons of 1GB free data.

Similarly, on the recharge of Rs 399 or a higher plan, you will get four free coupons of 1GB with 56 days validity. Airtel will credit two 1GB free coupons if buy the Rs 219 prepaid Airtel plan or a higher plan. This coupon will come with a validity period of 28 days. Do note that you will have to the recharge through the Airtel Thanks app, which is available for download via both Google Play Store and the Apple Store. So, if you are a new 4G Airtel customer and plan to buy Rs 598 prepaid pack, then you will get a total of 11GB free data from Airtel.

