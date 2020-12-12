Here’s how Google will show accurate information around COVID-19 vaccine

Google has launched new information panels in Search to help offer users timely and accurate information on COVID-19 vaccines. Apart from information panels, the search giant will offer a list of authorized vaccines in your location. The move will not only help curb misinformation, but will also provide a great convenience to users.

As the United Kindom has already started releasing the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Google will first show information around coronavirus vaccine in the UK. The search giant has promised that it will introduce the new features in other countries too, as and when they start to approve vaccines. As other health authorities begin authorizing vaccines, we’ll introduce this new feature in more countries,” Karen DeSalvo, MD, M.P.H, Chief Health Officer, Google Health said in a blog.

When the feature is made visible to more countries, users will see the information panels at the top of Google.com searches for COVID-19 vaccines. The search giant will also display authoritative information in the search results, and link the main source. The information panels will show you the overview of the vaccine and links to Local and National resources.

This is not the first time that Google has taken such an initiative. The company has launched several features to display Covid-related data from authorised sources like the World Health Organisation, to tackle misinformation about the coronavirus. In March, Google added similar information panels on YouTube, which Google says were viewed 400 million times. The panels are visible on the YouTube Homepage, search results and even on some of the videos.

“Updates to the panels will connect people directly to vaccine information from global and local health authorities. Because YouTube creators are a trusted voice within their communities, we’re also supporting creators by connecting them with leading health experts to make helpful and engaging content for their audiences about COVID-19 and vaccines,” the blog read.

The company has asserted that the Google News Initiative is “providing an additional $1.5 million to fund the creation of a COVID-19 Vaccine Media Hub and support new fact-checking research.” The hub will be a resource for providing around-the-clock access to scientific expertise and research updates. “The initiative includes science media centers and public health experts from Latin America, Africa, Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, with the content being made available in seven languages,” Google said.

