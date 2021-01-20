Android 12 may allow for hibernation of unused apps to free up storage just like iOS

While a lot of phones have just started getting Android 11, Android 12 is just over a month away from getting its first beta. Ahead of the release, a report by XDA has revealed that Google may be working on a new app hibernation feature for Android 12. This feature will likely let users “hibernate” unused apps, effectively putting them in a deep-sleep state and allowing more space to be freed up in the device for use.

While apps can even now be simply disabled when they are not in use, this method still doesn’t save any space and apps still take the same amount of storage on your phone when they are disabled. The report suggests that with Android 12 however, the Hibernate feature will clear the app’s cache files and free up space.

How much space can be freed up by clearing simply the cache files will depend on what kind of app is being put to hibernation. While smaller apps will save negligible space, resource-heavy apps that display a lot of media, like Instagram or Pinterest will save hundreds of megabytes when hibernated. The same would also apply to video streaming apps like YouTube or TikTok.

The report also suggests that this will not be the only way the feature will clear storage space. However, for now, it is unclear what other methods will be used. We may see the feature compress required app files when the app is hibernated, similar to how RAR or ZIP file compression works. This would allow a lot more space to be saved, yet allowing users to get their apps back whenever they need them without reinstallation from the Play Store.