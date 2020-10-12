Here’s everything to expect from Apple’s iPhone 12 event on Tuesday

The invitation Apple sent to members of the press.

On Tuesday, Apple will hold its second fall event of the year. Apple usually introduces new iPhones each year at a September event, but the iPhone was absent from the company’s September 15 event. That event focused squarely on the new iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6.

Now Apple is hosting an October 13 event, which is happening tomorrow, with the tag line “Hi, Speed.” The event starts at 10:30 pm IST. As usual, the invite doesn’t mention the iPhone 12 anywhere, but we bet the company will unveil new iPhones at the much-hyped event. And we already know a lot about the iPhone 12 lineup.

But the iPhone 12 will be one of the products Apple plans to announce on Tuesday. Reports indicate that Apple could also announce “AirTags”, a Tile-like Bluetooth tracker, a new HomePod smart speaker, a beefed-up Apple TV streaming box and over-ear headphones on October 13.

Here’s what you can expect, based on the latest reports and rumours that have been circulating for months.

Four new iPhone 12 models

Apple may launch as many as four new iPhone 12 models on Tuesday, ranging in size from 5.4-inches to 6.7-inches. The phones are said to have a different design with a flat-sided body, similar to how the iPad Pro looks. All four models are expected to come with OLED displays as well as 5G, though not every new iPhone will support millimeter wave band. The phones will likely feature Apple’s new high-performance A14 chipset and an upgraded camera. However, in the case of the Pro models, they will also get a LiDAR sensor that could make augmented reality (AR) experiences more immersive. Expect the iPhone 12 series to start at $699 and go up to $1099 for the top-end model.

HomePod Mini

The next smart speaker from Apple could cost just $99. Rumour has it that Apple is gearing up to launch a miniature version of HomePod at its October 13 event. It’s being said that this mini HomePod will be half the size of the original, with the same design. The Siri-powered smart speaker will be pitted against Google’s recently launched Nest Audio, which retails for $99 in the market.

AirTags

Another high-profile that is expected to launch tomorrow is a location-based tracking device. It is believed that AirTags are location-based tracking devices like the popular Tile. They can be attached to your keys, purse or backpack and you can always find them. Although there are many NFC-based tracking devices available in the market, AirTags will be deeply integrated with iOS.

AirPods Studio

Apple is also expected to introduce its first over-ear headphones. Reportedly called AirPods Studio, these over-ear will headphones head and neck detection, custom equaliser settings as well as active noise cancellation. It is being said that Apple will launch the AirPods Studio in two styles: a luxury edition that could end up costing over $600 and the standard model aimed at fitness-freaks. The latter model will reportedly cost $349. AirPods Studio will reportedly be customizable with a modular design.

New Apple TV streaming box

Apple will also probably announce the all-new Apple TV streaming box. The upcoming Apple TV may come with a new processor and improved Siri remote. The new Apple TV has been anticipated for months. Given the current-generation, Apple TV 4K starts at $179, one would expect similar pricing for the newer model.

