Here’s everything AMD announced at its Computex 2021 keynote event

AMD just finished its virtual keynote for this year’s Computex 2021 tech trade show. During the event, AMD announced several new products including its new Radeon RX 6000M mobile graphics card, AMD advantage design framework, and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution tech.

Below you will find everything AMD announced during its keynote event.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M

AMD is taking on Nvidia with its Radeon RX 6000M series. Built on AMD’s RDNA 2 gaming architecture, it delivers up to 1.5x higher performance or up to 43 per cent lower power at the same performance level compared to RDNA architecture. The chipset giant touts the new Radeon RX 6800M GPU offers 1400p/120 fps performance with support of next-generation DirectX raytracing. AMD says its Radeon RX 6000M series mobile graphics bring a number of features to gamers including Infinity Edge, Smart Access memory, and SmartShift technology. HP, Asus, MSI and Lenovo will bring the new AMD Radeon RX 6000M GPU to their new powerful gaming laptops.

AMD Advantage Design Framework

Alongside AMD’s announcement of its Radeon RX 6000M series GPU, the company also announced how it plans to make future high-end gaming laptops. It is announcing AMD Advantage Design Framework, a new programme where the veteran chip company will work closely with its OEM partners to develop high-performance gaming laptops. Think of this as Intel’s Evo platform but for gaming laptops. Laptops with AMD’s Advantage Design Framework have to go through extremely strict entry requirements. For starters, it must be powered by AMD Radeon RX 6000M mobile graphics, Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors, Radeon software, FreeSync premium-certified displays, fast NVME storage, and much more. AMD Advantage laptops must deliver 100FPS gaming in most visual titles, 144Hz+ high-refresh rate, and 300+ nits displays. It also needs to be lightweight and offer custom-tuned thermals. Despite the strict requirements, plenty of new AMD Advantage laptops are coming to the market. These include Asus ROG Strix G15/17 with AMD Ryzen 5900HX processor and Radeon RX 6800M GPUs and HP Omen 16 laptop. Both coming to the market this month. AMD Advantage laptops from Lenovo and MSI, meanwhile, will launch later this year.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

Another big announcement is the launch of open-source, cross-platform AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution that brings up to 2.5X higher performance and optimised spatial upscaling in select games. This is essentially AMD’s answer to Nvidia’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) AI technology. The company claims its FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) offers support on more than 10 AMD processors and GPUs as well as rival Nvidia GPUs. Since this FPS is open-source, it is easy for developers to integrate this technology into new and existing titles. AMD will share more info about FSR and supported titles on June 22.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700 APUs

AMD announced two new processors during the company’s Keynote event: the Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 5 5600G. According to AMD, both will launch on August 5, priced at $359 and $259, respectively. They are part of AMD’s Zen 3 family, and have integrated Radeon Vega graphics. The flagship Ryzen 7 5700G has an 8-core/16-thread Zen 3 APU with a base clock of 3.8GHz and a boost clock of 4.6GHz. The entire APU is rated for a TDP of 65 watts. The Ryzen 5 5600G, meanwhile, comes with a 6-core/-12-thread design.