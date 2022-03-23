Here’s all you need to know about Netflix’s bundle plans with Airtel Postpaid

Netflix now comes with bundled with two Airtel Postpaid family plans Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599. Airtel subscribers who upgrade to the Rs 1199 plan get monthly access to Netflix’s Basic plan and those with Rs 1,599 plan get monthly access to Netflix’s Standard plan.

How to activate Netflix on Airtel postpaid plans

#Purchase (or upgrade to) the Airtel Netflix bundle plan from the Airtel website or from the Airtel Thanks app.

#An activation SMS will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number once the plan is activated.

#Click on the link in the SMS to activate the Netflix account.

#Alternatively, on ‘Discover Thanks Benefit’ page on the Airtel Thanks app, scroll down and find ‘Netflix’ in the ‘Enjoy your rewards’ section.

#Select ‘Claim’, followed by ‘Proceed’ on the Netflix product description page. The customer will be redirected to the Netflix website to complete activation.

In other news, the streaming service said that it may soon begin charging users for sharing their password across households. In a new post published by the company, Netflix states it will be testing two new features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru which will change how passwords are shared between accounts. While Netflix hasn’t explicitly mentioned it, these new “features” may later come to all other regions as well.