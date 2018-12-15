Here is the full list of 827 porn websites blocked by DoT

The government Thursday directed Internet service providers to block 827 websites that host pornographic content following an order by the Uttarakhand High Court. While the Uttarakhand High Court has asked to block 857 websites, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) found 30 portals without any pornographic content.

Meity asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to block 827 websites named in the list issued as part of the order, sources said. “… all the internet service licensees are instructed to take immediate necessary action for blocking of 827 websites as per the direction from Meity and for the compliance of the Hon’ble High Court order,” the Department of Telecom said in an order issued to internet service providers.

The high court order was issued on September 27, 2018, and it was received by Meity on October 8. This followed the August 4 order from DoT, which had instructed internet service providers to disable those websites which hold child pornographic content. The original complaint was taken up by the Uttarakhand High Court in May.

Meanwhile, the move has triggered a flurry of jokes and memes on social media.