How to know if someone has blocked you on Telegram

Telegram is a free instant messaging service with added emphasis on security. The open-source, cross-platform service comes with end-to-end encrypted video calling, VoIP, file sharing, and several other features.

Additionally, the platform also provides optional end-to-end encrypted “secret” chats. The Telegram app for Android has more than 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The platform allows you to block other people from contacting you again. In case a user blocks you, you will not be able to send messages to that user. Here are some of the ways that you can decipher if someone has blocked you on Telegram.

Unsent messages

In case you message a user and your messages are not sent, there is a possibility that you may have been blocked. It is also possible that the user in question may have deleted the app or is offline.

Display picture

If you think someone has blocked you on Telegram check if you can view their profile images. In case you cannot view their profile image and other people can, you may have been blocked. It is important to take into account some aspects that can lead to confusion.

If you cannot view their profile image, it is also possible that they do not have you added to their contacts and have decided to change the visibility settings of their profile picture so that only people in their address book can view their picture.

Status

Telegram offers a last seen option which can be disabled or modified. In case someone has blocked you, the status of the user in question will not appear.

If you have been blocked, the “online” status will not show when the other person enters the platform. Additionally instead of an estimated date or time, you will most likely see something like “long time ago”.

In this case the best way to check if someone has blocked you is to compare the status of the same person with two different Telegram accounts.

While there is no exact way of getting to know if you have been blocked, using these methods in unison should give you a fair idea in case you have been blocked by a user.