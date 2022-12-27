Extended Reality to rise of AI: The tech trends that could be big in 2023

While 2022 was all about regulating big tech and the lack of a ‘wow’ factor in smartphones, 2023 will be about a reimagined landscape that will bring together various technologies that we have all heard about in the past. Extended Reality, AI-based tools, and decentralised social networks might make it big enough to create a buzz that will touch average users through various products. Many of 2023’s top trends are the logical next steps of 2022’s big developments, while others will be indicative of general shifts in tech culture at large. These are the tech trends that most likely set the tone for 2023.

Industry push towards extended reality

Last year was a build-up to extended reality, an umbrella term that covers VR, AR, and MR, where some brands like Meta were all about creating an alternative world through a headset while others had a restrained approach to the so-called “metaverse.” In 2023, we will see more brands—both startups and Big Tech—collectively come forward to be a part of the social experience for the metaverse.

Some will offer visual computing hardware or a headset, others will build software and content. That will result in consumers responding better to a 3D virtual space, which currently looks empty with a few customisable (but legless) floating avatars. This could also increase the chances of startups specialising in hardware, software, and tools in creating 3D environments moving up the ladder and growing faster.

Sony’s new PlayStation VR 2 headset will be released in February 2023. (Image credit: Sony) Sony’s new PlayStation VR 2 headset will be released in February 2023. (Image credit: Sony)

Beginning with CES in January, followed by Mobile World Congress, big and small brands will start sharing their AR, VR, and mixed-reality hardware roadmap. With Meta already committed to investing billions in the metaverse and Apple is rumoured to unveil a premium-priced high-end mixed-reality headset by the mid of 2023.

Sony is in the fray as well with its PlayStation VR2 headset due out in February, which will be a consumer-focused VR headset centred around gaming. It follows naturally that consumers will demand more for fully immersive virtual worlds, even if they have to pay more for a headset, content or both.

The rise of AI

The later months of 2022 saw an explosion of the AI chatbot phenomenon with ChatGPT, a tool which impressed experts so much that many believe if it is trained over time it could replace humans in many jobs. Now that’s a topic for another day but OpenAI’s ChatGPT does give us a peek into the future despite its flaws. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Artificial intelligence (AI) will be a head-lining trend for 2023. In fact, it’s already a trend with the Lensa app, which uses artificial intelligence to digitise portraits.

AI has always been a part of the tech experience, but now it has started to come to the applications that matter to consumers. Experts predict more AI tools will be released in 2023 that will be far more capable and powerful in understanding natural human language and good enough to generate human-like text. Think about AI-based tools that can pen scripts and essays. Some, however, are against such tools. Teachers, for instance, believe that AI will kill the academic essay, a common way to assess students’ writing skills, and ability to self-reflect. Then there are also concerns about privacy and the sexualisation of women through apps like Lensa AI.

Decentralised social networks

Up until recently, controversies erupted at Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover led to the explosion of decentralised social networks like Mastodon. In fact, in a mere few days, the platform added over a million new users. Not just Mastodon, users are also flocking to other Web3 alternatives like Lens and Minds. There’s also Nostr, which has the support of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Lately, there has been a lot of awareness around a decentralised social network, which is not one platform nor owned by one person or firm.

Mastodon promises to deliver a ‘different kind of social media experience’. (Image credit: Reuters) Mastodon promises to deliver a ‘different kind of social media experience’. (Image credit: Reuters)

Many of the giant social media networks that exist today, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, are all centralised, meaning one centralised authority holds the power over the network. Platforms like Mastodon want to be a safe alternative to Twitter but face many inherent problems—be it no organised moderation and unclear privacy. That being said, there are takers for friendlier social networks and the popularity of Mastodon proves it. The year 2023 will see more of them combining new ideas and mantras to be the alternative social network.

A big year for foldable phones

As long as we remember, it’s been a Samsung show all the way in offering foldable smartphones globally till now. But in 2023, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip4 will get competition from Chinese players which are expected to expand the rollout of foldables beyond their home market. Expect Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus to bring foldable phones to more consumers with better designs and lower price tags. That would mean more competition for Samsung but in return, more foldable phones will be in the hands of people which will help the premium smartphone market grow.

If the Pixel Fold is released in 2023, it will give tough competition to Samsung’s $1800 Galaxy Z Fold. (Image credit: OnLeaks and HowToiSolve) If the Pixel Fold is released in 2023, it will give tough competition to Samsung’s $1800 Galaxy Z Fold. (Image credit: OnLeaks and HowToiSolve)

Samsung will face the biggest competition in the foldable phone segment yet from Google. With many reports pointing at Google debuting its long-rumoured foldable phone sometime in 2023, the fate of foldables is likely to change forever. With the positive response to the latest Pixel 7 series combined with Google’s ownership of Android, the Sundar Pichai-led company can learn how to implement and scale foldable screen technology as well as breathe new life into the high-end smartphone segment.