Here are the most commonly used passwords in India… nothing to be proud of

Most Indians seem to have a penchant for picking simple passwords that hardly serve the purpose. A new 2021 research report by NordPass, gives us some insight into the most commonly used passwords and the time it takes to crack them.

As per the report, simple numeric passwords such as 123456, 123456789, 111111, and 12345 were widely adopted by users from around the globe, and it would reportedly take less than one second to crack the same.

Simple passwords such as qwerty, password, dragon, and money were also used commonly. The report also states that even passwords such as asdfghjkl, asdfgh, and 147258369 could be cracked in under one second.

As far as India is concerned, the most commonly used passwords are password, 12345, 123456, 123456789, 12345678, india123, 1234567890, 1234567, qwerty, abc123, iloveyou and xxx among others.

As per the report, all of these passwords can be cracked in under one minute, with the exception of india123, which would take 17 minutes to be cracked. The report sheds some light on how users around the globe and India, choose to assign simple passwords which can be cracked easily.

The report states that a wide number of people around the world use their own names as passwords. The band ‘Onedirection’ is still very popular and has made a comeback to the list of the most commonly used passwords in various countries after missing the spot in the 2020 report.

The report also signifies the popularity of the football club Liverpool, judging by the number of times it has been used as a password. As far as cars are concerned, Ferrari and Porsche are said to be very popular password choices, that are also easy to crack.

Surprisingly, a number of people around the globe also use swear words as their password of choice. Additionally, the report states that men use swear words as their go-to choice of passwords, more often than females. On the other hand, the password ‘iloveyou’ is used more by women than men in the US.

It is vital to choose a strong password to stay safe from cyberattacks which have become a real threat in this day and age. The report advises users to choose complex passwords with at least 12 characters and a combination of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.