Oppo unveils ColorOS 12-based on Android 12: Here’s when OnePlus phones will get it

Oppo has unveiled the features of its latest ColorOS 12, which is based on the latest Android 12 OS. The company’s new software will soon be released for some of the Oppo and OnePlus smartphones that have been using ColorOS in China. The brand has also revealed the names of the phones that will receive the updated version of ColorOS.

ColorOS 12 will first be rolled out for Oppo’s Find X3 Pro flagship phone, along with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G. Other smartphones including the Find X2 series, the Reno 6 series, and the Reno 5 series will get the update in November and December. Read on to know more.

Must Read | OnePlus integrating OxygenOS codebase with ColorOS: What it means for users

ColorOS 12 features

ColorOS 12 offers a fresh new design along with improved privacy security features. It brings features like Quick View cards, which will display details about applications in the card window in real-time. Oppo is also adding the ability to operate its smartphones via a Windows 10 or 11 laptop.

The company’s ColorOS 12 will feature a new 3D avatar feature called Omoji that will be customisable. The UI will also be getting various shortcuts features including; click to switch to a small window, double click to switch to full-screen, and the option to drag the corners to adjust the size.

This will allow users to manage the smartphone better using one hand. Other additions include a new Smart Sidebar 2 that will help users while multitasking.

ColorOS 12: Listed of supported phones

As per the listing on the company’s website, the devices such as Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition, Find X3, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9 5G will get the update in early October.

Smartphones including Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition, Find X2, Find X2 League of Legends S10 Limited Edition, Reno6 Pro+ 5G, Reno6 Pro+ 5G Detective Conan Limited Edition, Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G will be getting the update in November.

The devices that are slated to get the ColorOS 12 update in December include Oppo Ace2, Ace2 EVA Limited Edition, Reno5 Pro+ 5G, Reno5 Pro+, Artist Limited Edition 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G, Reno5 K 5G, K9 5G, A95 5G and A93 5G.

Oppo plans to roll out the same OS update for several other devices, but early next year. These include OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, Oppo Reno Ace, Reno Ace Gundam Edition, Reno 10x zoom version, Reno Barcelona Custom Edition, Reno4 Pro 5G, and Reno4 Pro 5G 2020 Summer Custom Edition.

The list also includes Reno4 Pro 5G Artist Limited Edition, Reno4 5G, Reno4 SE 5G, Reno3 Pro 5G, Reno3 Pro 5G Classic Blue Custom Edition, Reno3 5G, Reno3 vitality version, K9 Pro 5G, K7, K7x, A93s 5G, A92s 5G, A72 5G, A55 5G and A53 5G.

It is important to note that the company has not yet confirmed when the update will be coming to other countries. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.