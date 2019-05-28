Here are the most exciting news you missed at Computex 2019 so far

Tech journalists, analysts and industry insiders are descending on Taipei to check out what’s trending in the world of computers at the biggest IT-related trade show – Computex 2019. Many of the biggest PC and chip makers on the planet, from Intel and AMD, to Asus to Dell, all gathered together to unveil the latest innovations in computing.

Advertising

There is a ton of tech news coming out of Taipei this week, but we have covered with all the big news in one place. Read on for our pick of the top news at Computex 2019.

Computex 2019: Intel unveils 10th gen core processors

During its Computex 2019 keynote presentation, Intel announced that its 10th gen core processors are now shipping to PC manufacturers and will start appearing in laptops later this year. Based on a 10-nanometer process, the new chipsets will boost AI and graphical performance. According to Intel, the chips will feature up to four cores and eight threads, with up to 4.1GHz max turbo frequency and up to 1.1GHz graphics frequency. The new processors include Core i3, i5, and i7 CPUs. The 10th gen core processors are integrated with Thunderbolt 3 and Wi-Fi 6, which can deliver speeds up to 1Gbps.

Computex 2019: AMD reveals new Ryzen processor with 12 cores

AMD’s new Ryzen 9 3900X is a 12-core, desktop processor built on the company’s 7nm architecture. The chip maker touts its new 12-core processor will outperform Intel’s top-end Core i9-9920X processor. The Ryzen 9 3900X has a base clock of 3.8GHz that can go up to 4.6GHz on boost, comes with 70MB of total cache and cost just $499. Of course, the big highlight is the price. In comparison to Intel’s Core i9-9920X, which costs in the vicinity of $1,200, the Ryzen 9 3900X is an absolute steal at $499. In addition, AMD also announced its third-gen Ryzen lineup at the Computex 2019 trade show. Its 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs will become available on July 7.

Advertising

Computex 2019: Asus ZenBook Pro Duo has two 4K screens

Asus is betting on dual-screen laptops. At Computex, it showcased its flagship laptop – ZenBook Pro Duo – that sports two 4K panels. There’s a primary 15.6-inch 4K 3840×2160 OLED display, and paired with a 4k-ready 14-inch 3840×1100 display that sits above the keyboard. The secondary display is called the SreenPad Plus and comes with an aspect ratio of 32:9. Having a secondary display is extremely useful for content creation and streaming. The company also bundles a stylus well as a palm rest. With an Intel i9 processor, up to 32GB RAM and an Nvidia RTX2060 GPU, the ZenBook Pro Duo is a beast. No word on pricing or availability, but the Windows 10 machine is expected to be released sometime during Q3 2019. Read our first impressions of Asus ZenBook Pro Duo here.

Computex 2019: Dell XPS 15 gets OLED panel

At Computex 2019, Dell announced the new XPS 15 as well as XPS 13. The Dell XPS 13 is powered by Intel’s 10th gen core processors, while the XPS 15 is powered by Intel’s 9th gen H-series processors. However, Dell is adding an edge-to-edge 4K OLED panel to the XPS 15. The UHD panel can hit 400 nits of brightness and boast 100 per cent DCI-P3 and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. Dell is giving users an option to choose between UltraSharp 4K at 500 nits with touch and OLED 4K at 400 nits without touch. The laptop supports Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU and a 9th generation Intel processor. The notebook can be configured up to 64GB Dual Channel DDR4 2666MHz RAM and 2TB PCIe 3×4 SSD. The XPS 15 will cost $999 for the base model (the one with a 1080p display), while the OLED variant will cost $1,899.

Computex 2019: Lenovo is making the world’s first 5G laptop

Lenovo has announced the world’s first 5G laptop at Computex 2019. Dubbed as “Project Limitless,” the laptop will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform, which is a 7nm processor. In addition, there will be a Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which will be capable of “multi-Gigabit” speeds. Lenovo hasn’t revealed pricing, availability and specifications yet but says its Project Limitless will hit the market in 2020. The always-on PC will reportedly look similar to the company’s existing Yoga 630.

Disclaimer: The author is in Taipei attending Computex 2019 on the invite of Asus India