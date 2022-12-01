Here are the best streaming devices you can buy in 2022

If you’ve got a non-smart TV at home then you don’t need to spend a small fortune on upgrading to a new one. Instead, you could go for a streaming device to get the smart TV experience. These will allow you to access Over the top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. We’ve listed down the best of these below, along with everything you need to know about them.

Apple TV 4K

Starting at Rs 14,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, Apple TV 4K promises to deliver a truly cinematic experience to your screen with support for 4K Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos. It comes bundled with the Siri Remote, which allows easy operation. Do note that to make the most of this device, you’d need a decent TV – and perhaps an Apple TV+ subscription to gain access to Apple’s high-quality originals. You can also add to the fun with Apple Arcade and make use of the A15’s power to run gaming titles like NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition and Jetpack Joyride 2.

Google Chromecast 3

The Chromecast 3 was launched in India at Rs 3,499 on Flipkart back in 2018 The Chromecast 3 was launched in India at Rs 3,499 on Flipkart back in 2018

If you’ve got a 1080p TV without any built-in smart features, then the Google Chromecast 3 is perhaps the best and cheapest way to watch Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and more on it. Selling for Rs 2,499, this is more of a casting device. This means it requires connectivity to your phone or other devices to work. But if you are into gaming, then the Chromecast 3 may not be the right pick for you. You’d need to use your phone as a controller and there are not a whole lot of games with specific support for Chromecast.

Amazon Fire Stick (base model)

The third generation of the Amazon Fire Stick (Rs 4,999) supports streaming in Full HD and includes the Alexa Voice Remote. It also supports home theatre audio with Dolby Atmos and can run just about every streaming platform there is – Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus, and more. You can also game on the device by downloading games directly from the Amazon Store.

Amazon Fire TV cube

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is an Alexa-enabled device and can reply to queries. (Image Source: The Amazon Fire TV Cube is an Alexa-enabled device and can reply to queries. (Image Source: The Indian Express / Nandagopal Rajan)

Priced at Rs 12,999, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful Fire TV streaming device. Aside from the unconventional design, the biggest difference between the Fire TV Cube and a Fire TV Stick is hands-free Alexa. This means you can use the voice assistant to operate not just your TV but also control smart home devices. Think of it as an Echo speaker with streaming abilities.

Amkette Evo TV 4 Smart TV Box

The Amkette Evo TV 4 Smart TV Box (Rs 7,999) promises to be an all-in-one entertainment device and can transform into a “smart media player, a backup PC, a mini gaming console, and more.” It features a powerful quad-core processor and offers 4GB of RAM.

Xbox Series S

The Xbox Series S is different from the other devices on the list in a lot of ways – it’s a gaming console, after all. But it still deserves a mention because it’s significantly cheaper at Rs 34,999 than the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. You could even get it for as low as Rs 30,990 on platforms like Flipkart. Aside from offering a slew of AAA gaming titles to play (some of them at 4K), the Xbox Series S also doubles up as an ideal streaming device. Its built-in store lets you download apps like Apple TV and Netflix to allow streaming at 4K resolution.