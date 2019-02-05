Head of Apple’s secret AR headset project, co-creator of Hololens quits

Apple’s Avi Bar-Zeev, who was reportedly heading the company’s secret augmented-reality (AR) headset team has left the company. Bar-Zeev, who is also the co-creator of Microsoft’s mixed reality smart glass Hololens, confirmed in a tweet that he left his full-time position at Apple in January.

Advertising

Bar-Zeev did not give a reason for his departure from Apple or revealed specific product plans, though he said in a series of tweets that he will continue to consult in the AR space while noodling on the “next big thing”.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Bar-Zeev has been a “pioneer, architect and advisor in AR/VR/MR for over 25 years.” He joined Apple in 2016 and is said to help Apple in its undisclosed ways in “mission-critical ways”.

Not much is know about Apple’s AR headset at this point, though a previous Bloomberg report claims the device could launch in 2020. As per a CNET report, the headset will support both augmented and virtual reality technologies rolled into one.

Since an intrepid reporter just asked me to comment, I’ll share this with y’all too… I left my full-time position at Apple in January. I had the best exit one can imagine. I have only nice things to say about Apple and won’t comment on any specific product plans. 1/2 — Avi Bar-Zeev (@avibarzeev) February 4, 2019

I feel fortunate to have had so many great opportunities to contribute and work with amazing people. I will consult, advise, write & speak in the AR space, launch some new projects, while noodling on the “next big thing” that builds on the great work happening in this space. 2/2 — Avi Bar-Zeev (@avibarzeev) February 4, 2019

Apple’s device is said to have its own display unlike the current generation of virtual reality headsets that use a smartphone as engine and screen. It will run a new chip. CNET claims that the headset will come with dual 8K displays for each eye and it will not need either a PC or a smartphone to work.

Advertising

Apple’s AR headset is internally code-named T288, with several hundred engineers working on many hardware and software in scattered across offices in both Cupertino and Sunnydale, California. ARKit software that allows outside developers to create apps for iPhones and iPads, was the first product by the group.