HDFC Bank’s new MobileBanking app pulled from stores, old one to be restored

Update: HDFC Bank will restore the older versions of its Android and iOS app, after problems with new MobileBanking app. The old apps will be available for download on December 4 after 5pm. Users who are facing issues with the new MobileBanking app, will have to go to the App Store on iOS or Google Play Store on Android and download the older version. HDFC in its statement said that since the new app is taking longer to fix than anticipated, it remains pulled down from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Advertising

HDFC Bank, India’s biggest private bank, is facing a major issue with its MobileBanking app, which continues to remain out of service for the last five days. HDFC recently launched a new Netbanking app, but it has been facing issues since November 28.

The app is still not working for most consumers for the fifth day running. HDFC has pulled the app from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

A statement issued by the bank on November 28 had claimed that the app was experiencing heavy traffic issues and because of this some customers were unable to login. ‘We are aware of this issue and our teams are working around the clock to resolve it,” is what the company had said on November 28.

Advertising

HDFC Bank’s customer care handle had then shared another statement on November 29, about issues with the app and said they were working to resolve the problem. The statement says, “We are extremely distressed by the inconvenience several of you have been facing while logging in to our new MobileBanking app. While we’re working to resolve it on priority, those customers still using the earlier version can continue to do so, whereas those who have moved to the new version and deleted the old one will not be able to use MobileBanking till further notice.”

Based on the statement, there appears to be no way of resolving this if you upgraded to the new HDFC MobileBanking app. Those on the old version of the app should be able to log in. The statement from HDFC Bank further adds, that users can still use NetBanking, PayZapp, PhoneBanking and Missed-Call Banking to access regular banking services.

The statement ends saying, “It is taking longer than anticipated, but we are confident that we’ll be able to fix the issue at the earliest and you’ll be able to use the new app. Our sincerest apologies once again!”

Check out the twitter statement below

@HDFC_Bank @HDFCBank_Cares This is the problem since you updated you apps . Please fix it or rollback the previous app which was working absolutely fine… pic.twitter.com/qF3ekULpyl — Naveen Kumar (@dabangbihari007) December 3, 2018

Based on the recent replies by the HDFC Bank handle on Twitter, the company has still not resolved the issue. Users are still complaining that they are unable to log in. The responses from HDFC Bank say it’s “working round the clock to fix the issue.”

We have also reached out the HDFC Bank for a detailed statement on what is causing the delay in resolving the problems with the app.

Currently those who have the new version of the MobileBanking app will find they are unable to login. On the iOS version of the app, we get the message, ‘Something went wrong’ after we enter the login information. However, the app shows the option of switching to the previous version. Clicking on that takes us to the App Store, which says the app is not available anymore.

Screenshots shared by users on Twitter show that the app also flashes the message, “Sorry we are experiencing heavy load. Please use NetBanking. Sorry for the inconvenience,” when they try to login. Some users have complained that the app has not worked for the past one week.

Advertising

For now, customers of the bank will have to rely on NetBanking service, until the app’s problems are resolved and it is relaunched on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.