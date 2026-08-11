HCLTech says stolen data may be years-old after hacker’s data breach claims

HCL Technologies has responded to a hacker group’s claim that it has accessed the Indian IT services company’s employee data.

The allegedly stolen data may be limited and dated to a few years back, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday, August 10. However, HCLTech denied that there has been a breach of its internal systems and further clarified that it has not found any evidence of its client engagement systems being compromised.

In a post on a dark web forum, a threat actor claimed to be selling an HCLTech dataset comprising details of over 2,50,000 employees such as their full names, email addresses, job titles, departments, phone numbers, physical addresses, and employee and service account records. The hacker further claimed that the purported employee dataset was obtained from a Microsoft Azure Tenant – a dedicated instance of Azure’s cloud services tied to a single organisation – using compromised credentials.