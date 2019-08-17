Hathway cuts broadband plan prices, now start at Rs 699

Hathway has reduced the price of a number of its plans just a few days after the introduction of Reliance Jio Fiber. As of now, the price cuts have only been made for the Kolkata area, however, we expect the company to reduce plan prices pan-India.

The company is now offering customers its 100Mbps plan at Rs 699 per month. Whereas, the 150Mbps and 200Mbps speed plans are being made available at Rs 4,497 and Rs 5,997, respectively per three months.

With the Rs 699 per month plan, subscribers will get 1TB of monthly data, which when finished will drop the speeds from 100Mbps to 3Mbps. Customers can also get this plan in three months, six months and 12 months terms priced at Rs 2,097, Rs 4,194 and Rs 8,388, respectively.

Subscribers purchasing the six months or 12 months 100Mbps term plan will get a complimentary Hathway Playbox. Whereas, subscribers purchasing the three months 150Mbps or 200Mbps term plan will also get a free Hathway Playbox.

Hathway Playbox is an Android TV box, which comes with support for Chromecast and Google Assistant.

In related news, Reliance Jio is yet to announce plan details for its Jio Fiber broadband service. During its AGM, the company stated that the plans will range from Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 per month. It has promised that the lowest tier plan will have minimum speeds of 100Mbps and the top speeds it will offer will be of 1Gbps.