Happy Republic Day 2026 WhatsApp Status Video: How to download and send status video on WhatsApp

For those users hoping to create something more personalised, WhatsApp provides a feature wherein a Status can be created by using images or videos, or just basic text messages.(Express Photo)

As India gets ready to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, WhatsApp, like in the past few years, has emerged as one of the most popular platforms among citizens for sharing Republic Day greetings. Whether it is through Tricolour-inspired graphics, short video clips of our national flag, images of freedom fighters, and inspiring quotes, status updates on WhatsApp have become another way to display patriotism.

Various applications and websites provide videos on Republic Day that can be shared on WhatsApp. If you like any such video, you can immediately download it to your smartphone. After that, you can click the ‘Status’ icon on WhatsApp, then go to ‘My Status’, after which you can upload the video from your Phone Gallery. Additionally, you can write something such as ‘Happy Republic Day’, ‘Gantantra Diwas ki Shubhkamnayein’, and so on to make it more personal before sharing it.