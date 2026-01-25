Republic Day 2026: How to send Republic Day wishes stickers on WhatsApp

Users of iPhones or WhatsApp Web can either tap or click on the plus icon beside their text box and select their option of making a new sticker in order to use their favourite image as a sticker.(Image: Reuters)

As we gear up to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, the feeling of patriotism and nationalism has never been stronger. This year too is of particular significance as we observe the 76th Republic Day of India. This day marks the origin of the Constitution of India and all the values it believes in. Although the primary aspect of the celebration remains through the Republic Day parade, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural programmes, the way people relate to each other on this day has been changing over time.

In the digital age, where the digital footprint precedes the physical footprint in almost every sphere of modern living, the necessity for platforms like WhatsApp assumes prominence when it comes to enabling the sharing of festive and patriotic wishes. This Republic Day, users are turning to India-themed stickers to express their emotions more colourfully and engagingly.