Republic Day 2026: How to send Republic Day wishes stickers on WhatsApp

As we gear up to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, the feeling of patriotism and nationalism has never been stronger. This year too is of particular significance as we observe the 76th Republic Day of India. This day marks the origin of the Constitution of India and all the values it believes in. Although the primary aspect of the celebration remains through the Republic Day parade, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural programmes, the way people relate to each other on this day has been changing over time.
In the digital age, where the digital footprint precedes the physical footprint in almost every sphere of modern living, the necessity for platforms like WhatsApp assumes prominence when it comes to enabling the sharing of festive and patriotic wishes. This Republic Day, users are turning to India-themed stickers to express their emotions more colourfully and engagingly.
“A wide variety of stickers related to Republic Day 2026 can be found on various third-party applications like ‘Sticker.ly,’ which can be downloaded for free on both Android and iOS devices. After installing the application on the devices, the user can just type ‘ Republic Day ‘ or ‘ 26 January ‘ within the downloaded application to find the stickers related to the event, which can further be sent directly on the WhatsApp chat screen using just a single click.”
However, for those who seek more personalised attention, WhatsApp also gives users the option to use their own personalised stickers too. It is highly recommended for those users who want to use their favourite image or creative drawings as their personalised sticker to be used during Republic Day celebrations. Users of iPhones or WhatsApp Web can either tap or click on the plus icon beside their text box and select their option of making a new sticker in order to use their favourite image as a sticker. WhatsApp automatically converts the image into a sticker, which can then be shared like any other.
The innocent digital gestures might seem simple as India celebrates 76 years as a republic, but they echo how customs change with time. So, whether it is sending stickers to parents at the beginning of the morning or sharing funky animated expressions with friends, the use of WhatsApp stickers has gradually started to prove to be a means of respecting the historical day and keeping the spirit of the day intact.
