Republic Day 2026: How to send Republic Day wishes stickers on WhatsApp

Happy Republic Day 2026 WhatsApp Wishes Stickers Images, Status Video: As India marks its 76th Republic Day, festive messages are finding new expression through digital stickers.

google-preferred-btn
Users of iPhones or WhatsApp Web can either tap or click on the plus icon beside their text box and select their option of making a new sticker in order to use their favourite image as a sticker.(Image: Reuters)Users of iPhones or WhatsApp Web can either tap or click on the plus icon beside their text box and select their option of making a new sticker in order to use their favourite image as a sticker.(Image: Reuters)

As we gear up to celebrate Republic Day on January 26, the feeling of patriotism and nationalism has never been stronger. This year too is of particular significance as we observe the 76th Republic Day of India. This day marks the origin of the Constitution of India and all the values it believes in. Although the primary aspect of the celebration remains through the Republic Day parade, flag-raising ceremonies, and cultural programmes, the way people relate to each other on this day has been changing over time.

In the digital age, where the digital footprint precedes the physical footprint in almost every sphere of modern living, the necessity for platforms like WhatsApp assumes prominence when it comes to enabling the sharing of festive and patriotic wishes. This Republic Day, users are turning to India-themed stickers to express their emotions more colourfully and engagingly.

Also read | Tamil Nadu taps WhatsApp to offer 51 citizen services via ‘Namma Arasu’ chatbot

“A wide variety of stickers related to Republic Day 2026 can be found on various third-party applications like ‘Sticker.ly,’ which can be downloaded for free on both Android and iOS devices. After installing the application on the devices, the user can just type ‘ Republic Day ‘ or ‘ 26 January ‘ within the downloaded application to find the stickers related to the event, which can further be sent directly on the WhatsApp chat screen using just a single click.”

Personalised stickers

However, for those who seek more personalised attention, WhatsApp also gives users the option to use their own personalised stickers too. It is highly recommended for those users who want to use their favourite image or creative drawings as their personalised sticker to be used during Republic Day celebrations. Users of iPhones or WhatsApp Web can either tap or click on the plus icon beside their text box and select their option of making a new sticker in order to use their favourite image as a sticker. WhatsApp automatically converts the image into a sticker, which can then be shared like any other.

Also Read | WhatsApp adds member tags, text stickers, and smarter event reminders to group chats

The innocent digital gestures might seem simple as India celebrates 76 years as a republic, but they echo how customs change with time. So, whether it is sending stickers to parents at the beginning of the morning or sharing funky animated expressions with friends, the use of WhatsApp stickers has gradually started to prove to be a means of respecting the historical day and keeping the spirit of the day intact.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
davos meeting 2026
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
Live Blog
Advertisement