Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes, Whatsapp Stickers: How to create WhatsApp Happy Raksha Bandhan stickers, send greetings

People shopping for Rakhi celebrations (Photo: AP) People shopping for Rakhi celebrations (Photo: AP)

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes Greetings, Whatsapp Stickers: With Covid-19 cases increasing every day in India, it is not the right move for most to visit their siblings on Raksha Bandhan. Instead of celebrating the festival like before and tying the rakhi on brother’s wrist, many have resorted to sending Rakhi by couriers. Video chatting apps like Zoom, WhatsApp, Google duo, and others will come to the rescue as the siblings perform the rituals virtually. Even the gifts will be sent via E-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, or via digital wallets like Google Pay, Paytm, etc.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is one of the oldest Hindu festivals which celebrates the bond and the love between a brother and a sister, or siblings. The dates of the festival vary each year as it is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana. Since visiting each other is barely an option, you can send your siblings WhatsApp stickers to wish each other as well.

How to download WhatsApp Raksha Bandhan sticker packs

To install Raksha Bandhan stickers, you will first need to open WhatsApp and tap on the emoji icon next to typing space. Tap on the Sticker icon and click on the plus icon.

Now scroll through the available stickers and check if it has Raksha Bandhan sticker pack available. If it does just add into WhatsApp by clicking on the ‘+’ icon. If the app doesn’t have stickers of your liking scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on “Get more stickers” option. It will direct you to the app store where you can download third-party WhatsApp friendly sticker apps. You will see “WAStickerApp” written in the search bar.

At the Sewa Bharti centre in Khichripur. (Photo: Amit Mehra) At the Sewa Bharti centre in Khichripur. (Photo: Amit Mehra)

You can either scroll through the list to check for special Rakhi stickers or add the word “Raksha Bandhan” after the phrase WAStickerApp in the search bar to get the options highlighted.

Instead of opening the WhatsApp app first you can go to Play Store or App Store directly and search WAStickerAPP Raksha Bandhan or WhatsApp stickers for Raksha Bandhan. Now select the sticker you want to install, open the app, and add the stickers to WhatsApp from within the sticker app. Note that if you uninstall the sticker app, the installed WhatsApp stickers will be removed from WhatsApp.

How to create customised Raksha Bandhan stickers for WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can also choose to create their own custom sticker packs to send Raksha Bandhan wishes and greetings to everyone. The ‘Sticker maker for WhatsApp’ Android app lets users do it. Users need to install the app and click on the “Create a new sticker pack” option first and then enter a name for the custom sticker pack. Then click on ‘add sticker’ icons to start creating your own, custom stickers from the gallery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd