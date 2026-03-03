Happy Holi 2026 WhatsApp Wishes Stickers Images and Video: How to send Holi wishes stickers on WhatsApp

With Holi festivities already underway in many parts of India, people are looking forward to wishing their friends, family and colleagues. If you are looking for stickers, images and posters to share with your loved ones this Holi, here’s how to do so.
While WhatsApp hasn’t officially released any new first-party sticker pack, there are a lot of third-party options like Sticker.ly.
In case you can’t find any or are new to WhatsApp, simply click on the smiley emoji in the left corner of the message box, and tap on the third option.
Doing so will open the stickers section. Now, press on the search box, type in “Holi” and choose the sticker you want to share.
WhatsApp also allows users to quickly convert an image into a sticker. To do so, head over to the sticker section and click on the ‘+’ button. Now, choose the image you want to convert to a sticker, and WhatsApp will let you turn it into a sticker that can be shared with others.
While several AI chatbots can help you quickly generate Holi-themed images, Gemini and Meta AI are fairly quick and good at generating said images. Here are 10 prompts for Gemini you can use.
Cinematic Street Celebration: A high-angle cinematic shot of a vibrant Indian street festival, massive clouds of neon gulal powder exploding in mid-air, 8k resolution, ultra-detailed textures.
Minimalist Splash: A clean white background featuring bold, 3D “Happy Holi” typography being hit by a single, high-speed liquid rainbow splash.
Cyberpunk Holi: A futuristic Tokyo-style cityscape at night where the festival is celebrated with glowing holographic colours and neon-lit water cannons.
Impressionist Masterpiece: An abstract oil painting of a joyful crowd dancing, using thick palette knife strokes and a vivid, multi-coloured colour palette.
3D Isometric Joy: A cute 3D isometric diorama of friends playing with water guns and bowls of sweets, rendered in a soft, Pixar-style animation aesthetic.
Crystalline Typography: The word “HOLI” sculpted out of various colored crystals, shattering outward against a dark, moody velvet background.
Surreal Nature: A dreamy landscape where the trees have leaves made of colourful powder, and the river flows with liquid gold and turquoise water.
Vogue-Style Portrait: A hyper-realistic close-up of a person laughing, eyes closed, with intricately detailed textures of red and yellow powder on their skin, shot on 35mm film.
Vintage Bollywood: A retro 1970s hand-painted film poster style, featuring vibrant saturated colours, grainy texture, and classic bold Hindi-English typography.
Mythical Fusion: A majestic white elephant decorated with intricate floral patterns, walking through a cloud of soft pastel Holi smoke in a temple courtyard.
Depending on whether you go with Gemini Nano Banana’s Fast or Thinking mode, the output may vary, as AI is known for generating different images for a similar prompt. If you like an image generated by Gemini, simply download it on your device from the app or website and share it like an image on WhatsApp.
Note: These prompts work for other AI chatbots like Meta AI, ChatGPT and others as well.