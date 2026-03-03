Happy Holi 2026 WhatsApp Wishes Stickers Images and Video: How to send Holi wishes stickers on WhatsApp

With Holi festivities already underway in many parts of India, people are looking forward to wishing their friends, family and colleagues. If you are looking for stickers, images and posters to share with your loved ones this Holi, here’s how to do so.

How to share WhatsApp Holi pre-made and custom stickers?

While WhatsApp hasn’t officially released any new first-party sticker pack, there are a lot of third-party options like Sticker.ly.

In case you can’t find any or are new to WhatsApp, simply click on the smiley emoji in the left corner of the message box, and tap on the third option.

Doing so will open the stickers section. Now, press on the search box, type in “Holi” and choose the sticker you want to share.